Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love has put six acres around his Lake Tahoe home into conservation. The move gives the pine trees and wildlife around the property legal protection from development, People magazine reports. The 85-year-old musician now resides in Incline Village, Nevada. Earlier this year, he put his $43 million estate up for sale, and the home offers sweeping views of the Sierra Nevada mountains.

A home known for what is not built around it

Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love has placed six acres around his Lake Tahoe estate under conservation protection. (Wikimedia Commons)

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Most luxury home listings focus on what’s inside the house. This one, too, points to what is outside it. The magazine says Love has called the home his own for more than 40 years. The property includes a music studio, a pool, and a hot tub for 10 people. But perhaps the most notable feature, the report said, is what is not built there. The preserved land shields the estate from development along its borders.

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Love co-founded the Beach Boys in 1961 with his cousins Brian, Dennis and Carl Wilson and friend Al Jardine. The magazine also notes his longtime support for environmental sustainability. The report says he and his wife, Jacquelyne Piesen, have collaborated with the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and the University of California, Davis, on Lake Tahoe protection. The couple is selling now that their eight children are adults, the magazine adds.

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Lake Tahoe’s average clarity was 69.2 feet in 2025, according to UC Davis researchers.

Why the lake around it needs care

{{^usCountry}} Lake Tahoe is well known for its crystal-clear water, and scientists have been tracking it for decades. Since 1968, the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center has been measuring the lake’s clarity and other health indicators, amassing nearly 60 years of data. Its findings are released each year in the Lake Tahoe Clarity Report. Researchers take the readings using a tool called a Secchi disk. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lake Tahoe is well known for its crystal-clear water, and scientists have been tracking it for decades. Since 1968, the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center has been measuring the lake’s clarity and other health indicators, amassing nearly 60 years of data. Its findings are released each year in the Lake Tahoe Clarity Report. Researchers take the readings using a tool called a Secchi disk. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the report, average clarity in 2025 was 69.2 feet. This means that the water was about 7 feet clearer compared to 62.3 feet observed in the year 2024. However, the change is not statistically significant, and summer transparency remains relatively low. That means the lake is neither clearly improving nor worsening. Past research indicates that the lake’s clarity is governed mainly by fine particles in the upper layers of the water. In 2025, the team conducted 20 readings at the long-term index station and 12 at the mid-lake station.

The lake’s research history also shaped local policy. The clarity report’s release said Nevada and California formed the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency in 1969, partly in response to early findings about the lake’s loss of clarity. Love and his wife have worked with that agency and UC Davis, People magazine reports.

What this protection can and cannot do

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There are limits to what the conservation can do. Conservation does not protect the entire lake shore; just part of it. Conserving six acres is a decision a single family can make, but it represents only a tiny fraction of the lake area. The magazine says the protection covers the trees and wildlife living in this region. Neither the magazine’s report nor the clarity report links the land conservation to the lake’s clarity.

However, the story provides a good lesson for readers interested in nature. Conservation doesn't always have to start with a grand national program. It can begin when one person believes a certain plot of land should be left intact. Whoever buys the Love estate will have a home surrounded by land meant to remain free of new development.

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