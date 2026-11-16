Bitbucket down: Users face slow loading and intermittent errors as Atlassian investigates issue

Bitbucket Cloud is experiencing performance issues, with users reporting slow response times and intermittent errors while accessing the platform's website and API.

Bitbucket down: An ongoing disruption is causing increased response times and intermittent failures across Bitbucket Cloud’s website and API.

Atlassian has acknowledged the disruption and confirmed that its teams are investigating the issue. The incident could affect users attempting to access Bitbucket Cloud services, with some experiencing unusually slow page loads or failures when using the website and API.

Atlassian investigates Bitbucket Cloud outage

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According to the latest update on Atlassian's official status page, the issue is currently under investigation.

The company said the disruption is causing increased response times and intermittent errors across Bitbucket Cloud's website and API.

In its incident update, Atlassian stated: “We are investigating an issue causing increased response times and intermittent errors on the Bitbucket Cloud website and API. Affected users may experience slow page loads or failures when accessing these services.”

The company added that its technical teams are actively working to identify the cause of the problem and restore normal operations.

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Bitbucket users may experience access issues

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Users may encounter delayed page loading, failed requests or intermittent difficulties when interacting with the platform's website and API.

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However, Atlassian has not yet provided details about the root cause of the incident or the number of users affected.

When will Bitbucket services be restored?

Atlassian has not announced an estimated time for a complete resolution.

The company said it would share its next status update within 60 minutes, or sooner if further information becomes available.

Users can monitor the latest developments through the official Atlassian status page: https://bitbucket.status.atlassian.com/

The situation remains under investigation, and further updates are expected as Atlassian works to restore normal service.

Bitbucket is an online platform used by software developers to store, manage, share and collaborate on code.

What is Bitbucket used for?

Bitbucket offers several tools for software development:

Code storage: Developers can store their project code online using Git repositories.

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Version control: It tracks changes made to code and allows developers to access previous versions.

Team collaboration: Multiple developers can work on the same project and review each other's contributions.

Pull requests: Developers can propose code changes and get them reviewed before merging.

CI/CD pipelines: It helps automate software testing, building and deployment.

Why is Bitbucket important?

Many companies and development teams use Bitbucket to manage their software projects. If Bitbucket experiences an outage, developers may face problems accessing repositories, reviewing code, using APIs or running certain development workflows.

Who owns Bitbucket?

Bitbucket is owned by Atlassian, the company behind other popular workplace tools, including Jira, Confluence and Trello.