The US Tsunami Warning center said that there is no threat of a tsunami after a strong earthquake struck off Manhattan Beach, in California on Saturday afternoon.

Representational image. (Unsplash)

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The United States Geological Survey said the quake was preliminary 5.2 magnitude. The epicentre of the earthquake was situated around 3.7 miles west-southwest of Manhattan Beach in California, the USGS added. Strong tremors were felt in the west coast, including in the Bay Area.

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“From the National Tsunami Warning Center: NO tsunami, NO danger from a recent earthquake,” an update on the agency's X handle read. “Duty Scientists analyzed the event at 0931 PST Nov 28, M5.1, 20 mi SW of Los Angeles, CA.”

Videos emerged from residents in the areas around Los Angeles showing strong significant shaking. So far, there is no word on damages as authorities make assessment.

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{{^usCountry}} A video also captured on a ring camera a potential explosion at Chevron's refinery in El Segundo, California. So far, authorities have not confirmed an explosion. Here's the video: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A video also captured on a ring camera a potential explosion at Chevron's refinery in El Segundo, California. So far, authorities have not confirmed an explosion. Here's the video: {{/usCountry}}

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Airlines Videos, a social media platform that posts live videos of planes, recorded major shaking while tracking a takeoff from a California airport this afternoon. Here's the video.

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A video shared by a California resident from inside their home showed frames off walls and lamps overturned, showing potentially massive impact that people in the nearby areas felt.

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This story is being updated.