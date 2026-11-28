The US Tsunami Warning center said that there is no threat of a tsunami after a strong earthquake struck off Manhattan Beach, in California on Saturday afternoon.
The United States Geological Survey said the quake was preliminary 5.2 magnitude. The epicentre of the earthquake was situated around 3.7 miles west-southwest of Manhattan Beach in California, the USGS added. Strong tremors were felt in the west coast, including in the Bay Area.
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“From the National Tsunami Warning Center: NO tsunami, NO danger from a recent earthquake,” an update on the agency's X handle read. “Duty Scientists analyzed the event at 0931 PST Nov 28, M5.1, 20 mi SW of Los Angeles, CA.”
Videos emerged from residents in the areas around Los Angeles showing strong significant shaking. So far, there is no word on damages as authorities make assessment.
A video also captured on a ring camera a potential explosion at Chevron's refinery in El Segundo, California. So far, authorities have not confirmed an explosion. Here's the video:{{/usCountry}}
A video also captured on a ring camera a potential explosion at Chevron's refinery in El Segundo, California. So far, authorities have not confirmed an explosion. Here's the video:{{/usCountry}}
Airlines Videos, a social media platform that posts live videos of planes, recorded major shaking while tracking a takeoff from a California airport this afternoon. Here's the video.
A video shared by a California resident from inside their home showed frames off walls and lamps overturned, showing potentially massive impact that people in the nearby areas felt.
This story is being updated.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.