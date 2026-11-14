California was bracing Friday for a storm series packing heavy rain and surf that could once again flood coastal communities and potentially see monster waves pound shores.

California steels for storms that could trigger massive waves, flooding

Off the coast of San Francisco, Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast, forecasters warned that up to 30-foot breaking waves could arrive Friday evening, with occasional monstrous sets of 40 to 50 feet possible.

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Such violent waves in the Pacific are a trademark of the El Nino weather pattern, which this year has driven disruptions around the globe as it turbocharges the impacts of human-caused climate change.

"Large breaking waves will run up beaches and crash over seawalls, inundating adjacent, low-lying infrastructure," read the last National Weather Service advisory.

The US weather agency urged against entering the water and said to stay off waterside infrastructure including jetties, piers and rocks.

"NEVER turn your back on the ocean," NWS meteorologists wrote.

Further south near Los Angeles forecasters said widespread rainfall would begin Friday and continue into Saturday, and elevated surf could fuel dangerous rip currents and breaking waves.

The greatest impact of the surf was expected to see peaks on Saturday and potentially again Monday, the NWS said.

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{{^usCountry}} "There is potential for moderate coastal flooding impacts at times, especially Saturday," read the latest advisory from the weather agency. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There is potential for moderate coastal flooding impacts at times, especially Saturday," read the latest advisory from the weather agency. {{/usCountry}}

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"Some of these impacts may be moderate to significant beach erosion and shallow flooding of normal dry beaches and walkways."

Storm systems as well as high tides have triggered flooding in recent months in California, causing dramatic property destruction and leaving communities along the coasts feeling particularly vulnerable.

Forecasters anticipate giant storms off the coast will continue to whip up large waves as the El Nino phenomenon is expected to strengthen into the winter.

El Nino raises surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean and causes global changes in winds and rainfall, and this year's edition has proven particularly extreme.

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Human-caused climate change can worsen El Nino's impacts. A warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, making rains more intense.

Sea levels off California will likely soon bump even higher due to especially high tides known as king tides, which generally occur in the late fall and winter months.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.