Chandigarh, The North American Punjabi Association has expressed concern over the Supreme Court of Canada's decision to largely uphold Quebec's controversial Bill 21, saying the ruling could affect the religious freedom and employment opportunities of Sikhs in the country.

Canadian SC ruling on Quebec's Bill 21 threatens Sikh turban rights: NAPA more less

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In a statement issued on Sunday, NA Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal said the November 27 judgment raised serious concerns for the Sikh community, particularly those who wear the turban as an essential part of their religious identity.

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Quebec's Bill 21 prohibits certain public-sector employees, including teachers and police officers, from wearing visible religious symbols while performing their official duties.

Chahal said the Sikh turban was not merely an article of clothing but an important symbol of faith, dignity, equality, self-respect and religious identity.

"Requiring a Sikh to remove the turban as a condition of employment puts the individual in an unacceptable position of having to choose between religious beliefs and professional opportunities," he said.

He expressed apprehension that qualified Sikh candidates could face discrimination in accessing or continuing in certain public-sector jobs because of their religious observance.

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{{^usCountry}} NA said that while governments had the authority to frame rules for the functioning of public institutions, institutional neutrality should not mean forcing employees to conceal their religious identity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NA said that while governments had the authority to frame rules for the functioning of public institutions, institutional neutrality should not mean forcing employees to conceal their religious identity. {{/usCountry}}

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A person's professional integrity, impartiality and ability to discharge official responsibilities should be assessed on the basis of qualifications, conduct and performance rather than religious appearance, the association said.

The organisation also expressed concern over the Supreme Court's decision to uphold Quebec's use of the notwithstanding clause to protect most provisions of Bill 21 from certain Charter-based challenges.

However, it noted that the court had also recognised that legislation could still be declared inconsistent with Charter rights even when the notwithstanding clause had been invoked.

NA said this aspect of the judgment required continued attention in discussions on constitutional accountability and the protection of religious minorities.

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The association urged the governments of Quebec and Canada to initiate dialogue with Sikh organisations, religious institutions and human rights representatives to assess the law's impact on the Sikh community.

It also appealed to Sikh organisations, gurdwara management committees and community leaders across North America and other parts of the world to raise the issue through peaceful, democratic and constitutional channels.

Highlighting the contribution of Sikhs to Canadian society in education, business, healthcare, politics and public service, Chahal said the country's multicultural character should include respect for religious practices.

"Religious freedom must be protected in practice and not merely recognised in principle. A Sikh should not have to surrender the turban to serve society," NA said.

The association maintained that religious freedom and equal opportunities in public life should go hand in hand.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.