Candace Owens vs Laura Loomer over new Hunter Biden interview; Macron dragged in

A new interview involving Hunter Biden and conservative commentator Candace Owens has become a big talking point within MAGA circles. Now, Laura Loomer has accused Owens of using the chat to help her ongoing legal battle with French President Emmanuel Macron. The controversy erupted after Owens, a former Donald Trump ally, released a surprisingly cordial sit-down with the former first son. They discussed Owens' comments on the Charlie Kirk assassination and the fallout. Candace Owens and Laura Loomer clashed over a recent Hunter Biden interview (X/@LangmanVince, X/@JayTC53)

Hunter Biden defends Candace Owens amid Backlash One of the most talked-about moments came when Hunter appeared to defend Owens’ right to publicly question Charlie Kirk’s death, even speaking about Erika Kirk's role as the new Turning Point USA CEO.

Candace Owens faced intense backlash when she publicly discussed that Erika shared alleged text messages she claimed Kirk had sent before the assassination.

Clips from the interview quickly went viral.

Laura Loomer lins interview to Macron lawsuit Loomer posted lengthy social media post on Monday, claiming she believed Owens’ decision to interview Hunter Biden was tied to her upcoming court hearing in a high-profile defamation case involving Macron and French First Lady Brigitte Macron.

Macron filed the lawsuit in 2025 after Owens repeatedly claimed Brigitte Macron was born a man, including through an eight-part YouTube series and multiple media appearances.

According to Loomer, Owens may have been attempting to gain favor ahead of a motion-to-dismiss hearing scheduled in Delaware.

“This means Carney, who appointed the judge overseeing Candace Owens’ defamation case, knows Hunter Biden, in addition to knowing the judge,” Loomer wrote while referencing former Delaware Governor John Carney Jr..

“I believe this is why Candace Owens is cozying up to the Biden family one month before her motion to dismiss hearing. She’s likely hoping her closeness to the Biden family and their relationship with the former Governor of Delaware who appointed the judge overseeing her case will win her favor with the judge or win her favor in Delaware if her case goes to trial.”