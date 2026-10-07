Carrie 2026: 5 major changes Mike Flanagan made to Stephen King’s original story

Mike Flanagan’s 2026 Carrie series keeps the main story of Stephen King’s classic novel but makes several major changes. From Carrie’s family and her mother Margaret White to the source of her powers and her fate after the massacre, the new series takes the story in a different direction.

Ralph White is part of Carrie’s life until she is a teenager

Carrie 2026 makes major changes to Stephen King’s original story. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP) (Chris Young/The Canadian Press v)

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In Stephen King’s 1974 novel, Carrie and her mother Margaret live alone from the beginning. Carrie’s father, Ralph White, is already dead before the story starts. King’s novel says he died in a construction accident seven months before Carrie was born.

Ralph was also a strict Christian fundamentalist who believed sex was sinful. The novel strongly suggests that Ralph sexually assaulted Margaret after drinking, which resulted in Margaret’s pregnancy, as noted by Nerdist.

In the 1976 film, Ralph’s story is different. The film suggests that he left Margaret and Carrie for another woman. Both the novel and the earlier film versions suggest that Carrie’s telekinetic powers may come from her father’s side of the family.

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{{^usCountry}} Mike Flanagan changes this family history in the 2026 series by bringing Ralph into Carrie’s life. In the new series, Ralph is a military veteran, Christian fundamentalist and conspiracy theorist. The series suggests that Ralph deliberately kept Carrie’s birth and existence secret from the local community. His goal was to protect Carrie from what he believed were the “evils” of the outside world. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mike Flanagan changes this family history in the 2026 series by bringing Ralph into Carrie’s life. In the new series, Ralph is a military veteran, Christian fundamentalist and conspiracy theorist. The series suggests that Ralph deliberately kept Carrie’s birth and existence secret from the local community. His goal was to protect Carrie from what he believed were the “evils” of the outside world. {{/usCountry}}

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Unlike the novel, Ralph stays with Margaret and Carrie until Carrie is a teenager. Ralph eventually dies in a construction-site accident, similar to the accident described in King’s novel. His death leads local authorities to discover Margaret and Carrie. Because Carrie had been hidden from society, she is forced to attend public school for the first time when she is 16, as noted by Nerdist.

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This is a major change because Carrie’s relationship with her father and her introduction to school are completely different in the 2026 version.

Margaret White is less hateful toward Carrie

Margaret remains a deeply religious and controlling mother in the 2026 series. However, Flanagan makes her somewhat less extreme than Margaret in King’s novel and the original film. In King’s novel, Margaret works at a laundromat after Ralph’s death to support herself and Carrie.

In the new series, Margaret instead gets a job at a big-box store after Ralph dies. She is still strict and overbearing, but the series does not show her hating Carrie to the same degree as earlier versions. One reason for this change is Carrie’s different family history, according to Nerdist.

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In the novel, Carrie’s birth is connected to the implied assault by Ralph, while Ralph is already dead when Carrie grows up. In the 2026 series, Ralph remains part of the family until Carrie is a teenager, changing Margaret’s relationship with both Carrie and her husband.

This makes Margaret’s character different from the more openly cruel version seen in the novel and earlier adaptations. However, her character receives an even bigger change during the series finale, according to Nerdist.

Margaret has telekinetic powers too

One of the biggest changes comes in the final episode. After Carrie’s violent rampage leaves hundreds dead, she confronts Margaret, just as she does in the original story. As the White family home collapses, Margaret suddenly shows that she has telekinetic powers of her own. She uses these powers to hold part of the collapsing house up and prevent it from crushing her.

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This is a major departure from both King’s novel and previous film adaptations. In those versions, Margaret does not have telekinetic powers and dies while trying to kill Carrie. Flanagan’s version changes the origin of Carrie’s powers as well.

The series makes it clear that Carrie’s powers come from her mother’s side of the family, not her father’s side. Margaret is later taken by a group of women with psychic abilities. The woman questioned her about what happened, according to Nerdist.

Margaret says she believes the telekinetic ability happened to her only once and that she does not think she can use it again. The group eventually kills Margaret because they see her as an obstacle to Carrie fully developing her powers. This completely changes Margaret from simply being Carrie’s abusive mother into someone who is also connected to the supernatural powers in the story.

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Carrie does not die after the massacre

The biggest change to Carrie herself is that she survives. In King’s novel and most earlier adaptations, Carrie dies after the destruction and massacre in her hometown. Flanagan instead leaves Carrie alive at the end of the 2026 series. The series also changes how much responsibility Carrie has for the massacre.

Carrie befriends Emaline, an astral projector played by Thalia Dudek. Emaline has the ability to project herself mentally and becomes involved when Carrie’s powers spiral out of control. The series suggests that Emaline mentally “took the wheel” during the worst parts of the massacre. This means Carrie may not have directly caused all of the killings herself, as noted by Nerdist.

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Some of the most deliberate murders are presented as being caused by Emaline while she controls the situation. It is also unclear how much Carrie remembers about what happened. This leaves Carrie’s future open instead of ending her story with her death.

The new ending opens the door for a second season

Because Carrie survives, the story can continue beyond the events of Stephen King’s original novel. A second season could therefore tell a story that is completely new and not directly taken from King’s book.

Carrie’s survival is especially significant because she dies in almost every previous version of the story. The uncertainty over Carrie’s memories and Emaline’s role also gives the series several possible directions for a future season. The ending therefore changes Carrie from a one-story tragedy into a possible continuing supernatural series, as noted by Nerdist.

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Stephen King has reportedly praised Mike Flanagan’s adaptation, making the major changes less controversial from the perspective of the original author. All eight episodes of the 2026 Carrie series are streaming on Prime Video.