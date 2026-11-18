WASHINGTON—Some of President Trump’s political allies are frustrated with the government’s response to a series of high-profile outages that affected email systems, banks and airports.

The cascading outages—which started late last week when Microsoft’s email and other services were knocked offline—have triggered a wave of unproven theories about cyberattacks, as well as hand-wringing about the country’s dependence on fragile technology.

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Some people close to Trump have privately and publicly complained that the administration’s response to the incidents has been

Deep Dive What caused the nationwide FAA ground stop? The FAA linked the disruption to a newly installed router in El Dorado, Arkansas. Excessive connection attempts reportedly overwhelmed older routers and disrupted aircraft communications and radar feeds, though officials said the root cause was still under investigation. Was there evidence that the recent outages were caused by a coordinated cyberattack? Officials said they had not seen indicators of a coordinated or state-sponsored cyberattack. The article notes that online claims of a cyberattack were unproven. Why did the Trump administration request $50.1 billion for FAA upgrades? The administration said the funding would modernize air traffic control technology and airport infrastructure after the ground stop exposed problems with aging systems. The request includes money for control centers, towers, airports and air traffic control equipment.

“It’s life. When you’re big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine,” Trump told reporters Tuesday when asked about the outages.

WSJ’s Jack Gillum explains what the chatter between pilots and air traffic control can tell us about the nationwide ground stop last week. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg

On Tuesday, former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called on the government she used to work for to do more. “What I would say to the White House is transparency is key,” Leavitt said during an interview with Fox News. “It’s going to help the country grapple with what’s going on.” Leavitt was channeling a sentiment that several of the president’s allies expressed privately.

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Leavitt later praised the White House for putting Jay Clayton, the director of national intelligence, on television to discuss the outages. “He is smart, professional, and a very credible voice to address Americans’ legitimate concerns about recent outages,” she wrote on social media.

Democratic lawmakers and some prominent conservatives have criticized Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s attempts to explain the abrupt and unusual nationwide ground stop that delayed flights across the country.

During a news conference Friday night at the White House, Duffy and Mullin blamed the country’s outdated air-traffic control system for the ground stop, but stopped short of pinpointing the cause of the incident. “So far what we’ve seen, there is actually no cyberattack,” Mullin said, but added later, “There’s nothing completely certain right now.”

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Brian Harrell, who served as the assistant secretary for infrastructure protection at the Department of Homeland Security during Trump’s first term, was critical of the responses coming from officials. “The bumbling answers that we have received thus far are insufficient,” he said. “The current media strategy is not working and creating less confidence.”

A software bug disrupted JPMorgan Chase transactions.

The technological disruptions started last Thursday when a global Microsoft outage affected nearly half a billion people. The next day, the Federal Aviation Administration announced the ground stop that led to the cancellation of nearly 20,000 flights through Monday morning.

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On Monday, JPMorgan Chase said a software bug was disrupting transactions, but customers still had access to their accounts and funds. The same day, United Airlines said an outage that affected tools the airline uses to communicate with pilots had delayed flights. On Tuesday, U.S. officials said a classified internal communications network was down at the National Security Agency. A person familiar with the incident said the NSA was simply updating its software to patch the system.

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The outages led to widespread speculation on social media.

On TikTok, creators posted thousands of videos with the hashtag “cyberattack” that have received more than 14 million views in the last week, according to data from analytics firm Exolyt. Most of the videos suggested that the outages were the result of a coordinated hack. Some went further and described it as a doomsday event.

“The government is saying, ‘Oh, it wasn’t a cyberattack,’” said social-media creator Amber DeVilbiss in a TikTok video that accrued more than a half-million likes. “I’m in cybersecurity, I’ve been doing this for 18 years. This feels like a cyberattack to me.”

Former Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin wrote Tuesday on social media, “Americans aren’t stupid. We want and deserve to know what’s really going on.”

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Some of Trump’s political allies said the administration’s initial response wasn’t forceful enough.

“I’ve had a lot of my friends reach out and say, should we prepare…to build a bunker to stock up on food and water? And my answer to that is no,” Vice President JD Vance told Fox News on Monday night. “We do not see some crisis coming down. But you have to be prepared for everything.”

By Tuesday, Trump’s advisers said they realized they needed to aggressively push back against spreading online theories that the outages were part of a coordinated cyberattack.

“We do not see the indicia of a coordinated cyberattack—let me just be clear about that—and we do not see the indicia of state-sponsored activity here,” Clayton told Fox Business. Clayton made similar remarks in an interview on CNBC, and was slated to appear again Tuesday night on Fox News.

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Duffy spent Tuesday at the Capitol seeking $50 billion to update FAA technology. While some senators balked at the amount, multiple Republicans were supportive of additional funding. After his meetings with lawmakers, Duffy said he was working to get to the bottom of what happened that led him to call for the ground stop.

“I promise all of you that when I know what happened with that router, injecting that overload into our system, I will most definitely share that with you,” Duffy said.

One day after the FAA announced the ground stop and while travelers across the country were still dealing with flight delays, Mullin flew on a government plane to a college-football game in Louisiana.

The move angered some White House officials, who called it an unforced error, according to people familiar with the matter. Mullin for months has faced criticism from some of the president’s advisers—and at times Trump himself—for his performance at the department, the people said, though they added that there weren’t any plans to oust him.

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Mullin told CNBC on Tuesday that he is required to travel on government planes, adding that the ground stop had been lifted by the time he traveled to the game on Saturday.

“I would have never taken airspace if airspace wasn’t open,” he said. “And we still have got to live our lives at the same time.”

Write to Natalie Andrews at natalie.andrews@wsj.com, Neil Mehta at neil.mehta@wsj.com and Michelle Hackman at michelle.hackman@wsj.com