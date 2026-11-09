Clashes break out at Philly's Rittenhouse Square during boycott rally against Jewish-owned restaurants

Minor clashes erupted on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square as a bike ride protest against Jewish-owned restaurants was met with counterprotesters.

Representational. (Unsplash)

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The rally, organized by a local group called Philly Bike On Your Left along with other organizations, was slated to kick off this afternoon. The protesters accuse six Jewish-owned restaurants in the city of supporting Israel. They are: Mac Mart, K’Far Cafe, Huda, Goldie, Dizengoff, and Schlesinger’s Deli. Philly Bike On Your Left named the owners of the restaurants on social media and called them "disgusting."

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When the protest was announced, the evening before Kristallnacht's anniversary- the massacre of Jews and their institutions by Nazis in 1938- it drew widespread condemnation from the city authorities and Israeli groups.

Counter-organization by Jewish groups also took place. ABC 6 of Philadelphia reported that a Jewish organization called JewBelong put up 14 billboards across the city against the rally. The billboards read: "Running over Jewish businesses isn't a peace plan."

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The tensions between the two sides peaked as the protesters gathered at Rittenhouse Square on Sunday afternoon. The six businesses, which are located at the square, saw Jewish groups turning out in support.

NBC10 Philadelphia reports that protestors carrying Palestine flags were met with groups outside the restaurants carrying Israeli flag. There were multiple instances of altercation and confrontation between the two groups, at least one which even turned violent NBC 10 reported.

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A video shared by the social media handle Freedom News shows the purported confrontation between the two groups. A police officer was seen separating the two groups as things seemed to turn violent.

Here's the video:

Oliya Scootercater, a US-based journalist covering the protest Sunday for Freedom News TV, reported that multiple individuals were injured during the protests. NBC 10 reported that at least one individual was detained by the police, but it was unclear why.

Protest draws criticism from political leadership

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The bike ride, organized by Philly Ride On Your Left, an organization that describes itself as an "anti-fascist, anti-Zionist social cycling collective," drew sharp criticism from Philadelphia and Pennsylvania political leadership.

Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro was among those who condemned the rally in a social media post.

"My administration has been in touch with local officials in Philadelphia ahead of the planned protests on Sunday that's designed to intimidate and drive Jewish businesses out of our communities. Hate and antisemitism have no place in our Commonwealth," Shapiro wrote.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday also issued a statement calling it "deeply unsettling."

"This is not simply a protest directed at the policies of Israel, rather it singles out our fellow Pennsylvanians based on their Jewish identity, targeting them for policies they have nothing to do with and no ability to affect because of their faith," Sunday wrote.