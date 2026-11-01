Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy hospitalized after stroke; John Fetterman wishes him a speedy recovery

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Chris Murphy is in the hospital after having a stroke, according to the Connecticut Democrat's office.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., is in the hospital after having a stroke. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey)

In a statement Sunday, Murphy's chief of staff, Allison Herwitt, said the senator “started experiencing numbness in his arm while at his son’s hockey game” on Saturday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

“He was taken to a local hospital, where it was discovered he had experienced a stroke,” she said. "He was transferred to Johns Hopkins for further monitoring and is responding well to treatment. The doctors are encouraged by his progress, he is awake and alert, and we are optimistic he will make a full recovery.”

The 53-year-old Murphy was elected to the House in 2006 and the Senate in 2012. He is not on the ballot Tuesday.

In the Senate, he serves on the Appropriations Committee and is a leading voice on immigration and restrictions on guns. He's considered a contender for more senior leadership positions in the Senate and is also a potential 2028 presidential candidate.

Three other Senate Democrats have had strokes in recent years.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Sens. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland had strokes in 2022 and have since recovered. Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman had a stroke while campaigning for his seat that same year and now uses adaptive technology in the Senate, including live captioning on a phone or tablet that transcribes words as people speak to him and helps him process the conversation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sens. Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico and Chris Van Hollen of Maryland had strokes in 2022 and have since recovered. Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman had a stroke while campaigning for his seat that same year and now uses adaptive technology in the Senate, including live captioning on a phone or tablet that transcribes words as people speak to him and helps him process the conversation. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Fetterman said on social media Sunday that his family “is rooting for Chris and his family for a full and speedy recovery.”

Several Republican senators, including Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Pete Ricketts of Nebraska also offered prayers for Murphy.