A 48-year-old man has been charged in the United States over an attack that left a $60 million American military aircraft unusable at Ireland's Shannon Airport, according to The Associated Press. Prosecutors allege that Daithi O’Corrain broke into the airport in April, damaged key parts of a US Air National Guard C-130 Hercules and poured ball bearings into its fuel tanks.

A man faces US charges over the alleged destruction of a $60 million military aircraft in Ireland. (Unsplash)

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An indictment unsealed in Manhattan on Tuesday, November 17, accuses him of destroying US government property. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison. O’Corrain is not currently in US custody.

How didDaithi O’Corrain allegedly damage the US military aircraft?

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According to the indictment cited by AP, the incident happened on April 11, when O’Corrain allegedly entered the airport grounds at around 4:40 am. He reportedly broke the locking mechanism on the aircraft's rear crew door to get inside while it was parked on a taxiway.

Prosecutors allege that he then covered the aircraft's windows with crew hammocks, leaving the cockpit windshield exposed. He also used straps, brackets and screws to secure the doors from inside and placed ball bearings mixed with epoxy in the door tracks.

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{{^usCountry}} Once inside, O’Corrain allegedly spent several hours damaging the aircraft. The indictment claims he cut electrical wires, damaged a liquid oxygen line, punctured air ducts and smashed all the gauges in the cockpit. He also damaged hydraulic lines and poured objects, including ball bearings, into the fuel tanks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Once inside, O’Corrain allegedly spent several hours damaging the aircraft. The indictment claims he cut electrical wires, damaged a liquid oxygen line, punctured air ducts and smashed all the gauges in the cockpit. He also damaged hydraulic lines and poured objects, including ball bearings, into the fuel tanks. {{/usCountry}}

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The aircraft, which had been traveling to another country for a military assignment, was left unable to fly again, according to US prosecutors. The FBI also claimed that the attack put important military operations at risk.

The aircraft's crew returned to the airport at around 9:40 am and spotted O’Corrain through the uncovered cockpit windshield. They alerted security after seeing him emerge through a roof hatch and swing an axe at the aircraft's exterior. He was arrested shortly afterwards.

What prosecutors say about the motive and investigation?

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US prosecutors allege that the attack was planned over several months rather than being an impulsive act. O’Corrain reportedly searched online for information about the C-130's construction, airport entry points and ways to track military flights. He also allegedly ordered capsules of gallium, a chemical that can damage certain metals.

However, people supporting O’Corrain have described him as an independent peace activist. An online fundraiser organised by his supporters claimed that he attacked the aircraft to protest US involvement in the war with Iran and its support for Israel during the Gaza conflict.

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O’Corrain was initially arrested by Ireland's police force, An Garda Síochána, and charged with criminal damage and trespassing, as per AP. The new US indictment charges him with destruction of government property.

Manhattan US Attorney Jamie McDonald said the case sends a message that attacks on American military property will not be tolerated. O’Corrain's arraignment on the US charge has not yet been scheduled, and court records do not list a lawyer representing him.