...
...
Next Story

Dan Sullivan's X campaign account suspended ahead of midterm vote; Alaska Senator's team blames Mary Peltola

Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan's X campaign account was suspended days before the November 3 midterm election, and his campaign blamed Mary Peltola.

Published on: Oct 31, 2026, 12:18:01 IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan's X campaign account was suspended on Friday night, days ahead of the November 3 midterm election. His campaign blamed Democrat opponent Mary Peltola and her camp, while they denied any role in the suspension.

Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan's team has blamed Mary Peltola after the former's X campaign account was suspended hours before midterm voting begins. (AFP)
Alaska Senator Dan Sullivan's team has blamed Mary Peltola after the former's X campaign account was suspended hours before midterm voting begins. (AFP)

Sullivan's campaign account @DanSullivan_AK, showed the “Account suspended” message. It was flagged by Chris Olmstead, the Regional Political Director for Senate Republicans.

“Polls open in Alaska in 83 hours and, right now, @DanSullivan_AK's account is suspended by @X after another dirty play by @MaryPeltola & co. who reported it for impersonation. Insane how far Mary's willing to go to trick Alaskans,” he wrote, tagging Elon Musk, the owner of the social media platform.

Why was Dan Sullivan's X account suspended?

It appears that Sullivan's X campaign account was suspended for “violating our rules against inauthentic accounts.” Wil Courtney of Alaska's News Source shared a screenshot of the message the Sullivan account received.

The news of Sullivan's X account being suspended comes after allegations against Peltola of instructing her camp to find others named Dan Sullivan to run in the Alaska Senatorial race in the midterm elections in a bid to confuse voters.

Peltola and her camp have denied any wrongdoing.

Also Read | How Alaska Became the Most Chaotic Senate Battleground in America

The Justice Department on Friday pushed for a court order to isolate some Alaska ballots to probe potential voter confusion. Federal officials also confirmed the existence of a criminal probe over the candidate sharing the name with Sullivan.

The scrutiny increased after a New York Times article revealed that Peltola's campaign appeared to have been involved in recruiting Dan J. Sullivan, a retired teacher, in an attempt to confuse voters.

Alaska Assistant U.S. Attorney E. Bryan Wilson has said the government “seeks to preserve and segregate all ballots ranking Daniel J. Sullivan for the purposes of investigating whether such ranking was the product of voter confusion, should such an investigation become necessary.”

While Peltola has asserted she can win solely on the support of voters, President Donald Trump has also joined in on the accusations against the Democrat hopeful.

(With AP inputs)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.

us local newsus midterm elections 2026us electionus electionsalaska
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home/World News/Us News/Dan Sullivan's X campaign account suspended ahead of midterm vote; Alaska Senator's team blames Mary Peltola
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks