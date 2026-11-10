Day after 'too tough' remark over GOP midterm loss, Trump says immigration policy 'very strong', will deport 'worst of the worst'

A day after suggesting his administration’s immigration crackdown may have been “too tough” politically, President Donald Trump defended his deportation policy on Monday. He called it “very strong” and ruled out any form of amnesty for undocumented immigrants.

President Donald Trump says his administration will continue targeting the “worst of the worst” while rejecting any immigration deal that includes amnesty (Bloomberg)

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Also read: Stephen Miller cleared to join all White House policy discussions after wife Katie cuts SpaceX, Paramount business ties: Report

“My policy hasn’t changed”

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Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said his administration would continue focusing on deporting the “worst of the worst.” He also rejected proposals that would provide a pathway to legal status for people living in the US illegally. “There won’t be amnesty,” Trump said when asked whether he would consider such a deal. “Somebody suggested, will there be amnesty? No, but—they came in. They knew the law.”

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{{^usCountry}} Trump also defended his immigration agenda despite criticism following the Republican Party’s disappointing performance in the 2026 midterm elections. “My policy hasn’t changed,” Trump said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump also defended his immigration agenda despite criticism following the Republican Party’s disappointing performance in the 2026 midterm elections. “My policy hasn’t changed,” Trump said. {{/usCountry}}

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When asked if he had spoken with newly minted White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller about potential changes to immigration policy, Trump said he had not.

Stephen Miller has long been considered the architect of Trump’s immigration agenda and was recently promoted after Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress.

The comments came one day after Trump’s interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes, in which he acknowledged that his administration’s immigration crackdown may have been “too tough” at times.

Trump indicated he could support a compromise allowing certain undocumented immigrants to remain in the country. He said deportations should focus on “killers” and “drug dealers.”

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A day after suggesting his administration’s immigration crackdown may have been “too tough” politically, President Donald Trump defended his deportation policy on Monday. He called it “very strong” and ruled out any form of amnesty for undocumented immigrants.

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Also read: Stephen Miller cleared to join all White House policy discussions after wife Katie cuts SpaceX, Paramount business ties: Report

DHS secretary echoes Trump’s position

Earlier on Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin reaffirmed Trump's readiness to cooperate with Democrats on the matter. However, Mullin said that he and the president haven't yet talked about any specific adjustments to immigration policy in the wake of the midterm elections.

Mullin also, however, rejected amnesty while speaking to reporters on Monday.

Mullin said Democratic lawmakers had contacted him after the election to discuss possible bipartisan immigration legislation. He said Trump had encouraged those conversations but stressed that no policy negotiations had yet taken place.

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“I’ve let the president know those calls are coming in,” Mullin said. “We haven’t had any conversation just on policy.”

The Homeland Security secretary argued that bipartisan cooperation remained the only realistic path to broader immigration reform. However, he drew a firm line on legalizing undocumented immigrants already living in the country.

Mullin said, "Amnesty’s never going to be a solution. We’re never going to allow amnesty to happen. So that’s a full stop."