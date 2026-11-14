...
...
Next Story

Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins wins election for governor in Alaska

Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins won election Saturday as governor of Alaska, defeating Republicans Dave Bronson.

Published on: Nov 14, 2026, 10:41:42 IST
AP |
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins won election Saturday as governor of Alaska, defeating Republicans Dave Bronson, Treg Taylor and Bernadette M. Wilson.

Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins won election Saturday as governor of Alaska. (Getty Images via AFP)
Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins won election Saturday as governor of Alaska. (Getty Images via AFP)

The win by Kreiss-Tomkins, a former lawmaker, marks the first time a Democrat has been elected governor of Alaska since 1998. He will succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

Kreiss-Tomkins called for a moratorium on new data center construction in the state until the legislature passes comprehensive regulations on their development. The Associated Press declared Kreiss-Tomkins the winner at 12:01 a.m. EST.

 
us midterm elections 2026us local newsdemocrat
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home/World News/Us News/Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins wins election for governor in Alaska
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks