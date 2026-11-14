Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins wins election for governor in Alaska

Democrat Jonathan Kreiss-Tomkins won election Saturday as governor of Alaska, defeating Republicans Dave Bronson, Treg Taylor and Bernadette M. Wilson.
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The win by Kreiss-Tomkins, a former lawmaker, marks the first time a Democrat has been elected governor of Alaska since 1998. He will succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
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Kreiss-Tomkins called for a moratorium on new data center construction in the state until the legislature passes comprehensive regulations on their development. The Associated Press declared Kreiss-Tomkins the winner at 12:01 a.m. EST.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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