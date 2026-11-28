Democrats are preparing to revisit the January 6 Capitol attack and push a wide range of political reforms after winning back control of Congress. Their plans include investigating President Donald Trump’s role in the attack, examining his pardons of those involved and introducing legislation on corruption, voting rights and stock trading.

Democrats plan renewed scrutiny of the January 6 attack alongside a broader push for ethics. (AFP) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Democrats are preparing to increase scrutiny of the January 6, 2021, attack as its sixth anniversary approaches. At the same time party plans to move quickly on legislation aimed at addressing corruption in Washington and protecting voting rights.

What Democrats plan on January 6

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

According to the NY Post, Democrats are hiring former Justice Department prosecutors who worked on January 6 cases to help with their investigations. They are also planning to mark the anniversary of the Capitol attack for the first time since they last controlled the House in 2022.

Democrats are also considering a law that would stop the Trump administration from using taxpayers' money to pay people who received presidential pardons.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Representative Jamie Raskin (Democrat-Maryland) told POLITICO that Democrats want to make sure the history of the attack is not changed. “He's continued to lie about what happened,” Raskin said, referring to Trump. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Representative Jamie Raskin (Democrat-Maryland) told POLITICO that Democrats want to make sure the history of the attack is not changed. “He's continued to lie about what happened,” Raskin said, referring to Trump. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Representative Joe Morelle (Democrat-New York), who is expected to lead the House Administration Committee next year, also plans to move a plaque honoring the officers who defended the Capitol. The plaque is currently in a little-used basement corridor, and Morelle wants it moved to a place where tourists can see it.

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis criticized the Democrats' plans, telling the NY Post: “Instead of working to improve the lives of Americans, Democrats want to continue their obsession with January 6.” She also said Trump would continue delivering wins for Americans, including “the most secure border in American history”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Federal courts are also considering the scope of Trump's pardons for about 1,500 January 6 defendants. Meanwhile, more than 100 pardoned rioters have filed 19 lawsuits seeking compensation from the federal government.

Also Read

Stock trading ban comes first

According to HuffPost, Democrats are likely to act first on a ban on stock trading by members of Congress. The idea has strong support from the new freshman members and some support from Republicans.

51 House Democratic freshmen sent a letter on November 12 to party leaders. They asked for a rule in January that would stop House members from owning and trading stocks. "We don't have to do comprehensive legislation on day one," Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colorado) said at a press conference, according to HuffPost.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Democrats plan to bring more bills after this. These will cover voting rights, partisan gerrymandering, funding for election administrators, betting on prediction markets, the pay-for-pardon business and campaign finance reform.

"We have to use this moment to make sure that we guard, for generations to come, the work that we're going to have to do," Rep. Joe Morelle (D-New York) said at an event earlier this month, as per HuffPost. Morelle will be the new head of the House Administration Committee and will oversee much of this work.

Also Read

Trump opposes the Democrats' plans. However, Democrats and reform groups believe both parties may agree on some proposals, including a ban on stock trading by lawmakers, a ban on betting on prediction markets and possible limits on presidential powers.