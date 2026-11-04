Democrats flip Texas: James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa win historic victories

President Donald Trump and the Republican Party suffered a stunning loss on Tuesday as the Democrats won a US Senate seat and the governorship of Texas, breaking a Republican stranglehold on power in the state that has lasted more than three decades.

James Talarico waves at the final rally of his campaign, ahead of the midterm elections (REUTERS)

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Texas had not elected a Democrat to statewide office since 1994, or to the US Senate since 1988. However, 37-year-old former schoolteacher James Talarico defeated his scandal-ridden Republican opponent Ken Paxton to win election to the Senate, while Gina Hinojosa pulled off a major upset to unseat three-term Governor Greg Abbott.

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The defeat represents a decisive rejection of President Trump and the Republican Party by voters in one of America’s most reliably conservative states. Political analysts pointed to a mix of national and state-level factors behind the shift, including voter dissatisfaction over rising energy costs, a broad cost-of-living crisis, and foreign policy concerns regarding the war in Iran. President Trump’s approval rating has averaged around 37%, with some polls putting it as low as 33%, among the lowest for any President in modern history facing a midterm election.

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Deep Dive What made James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa’s Texas victories historic? Talarico became the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Texas since 1988, while Hinojosa became the state’s first Latina governor and its first Democratic governor since the 1990s. Why did Texas voters turn against Republicans in the 2026 elections? The articles point to frustration over rising costs, energy prices and the war in Iran, as well as low approval of President Trump. Republican divisions and Ken Paxton’s legal and personal controversies also weighed on the races. How did Talarico and Hinojosa appeal to Texas voters? Talarico emphasized the cost of living, corruption and a more moderate approach to cultural issues, while highlighting his Christian faith. Hinojosa focused on working people, costs, corruption and data centers, and sought to present herself as a populist rather than a progressive.

{{^usCountry}} Local factors also played a role, including deep divisions within the party itself. Trump supported Paxton in his bid to become the Republican candidate for the seat, helping him defeat the party’s establishment incumbent John Cornyn. The bruising primary battle caused a rift within the Republicans, as Cornyn warned that Paxton’s scandals would cost the party dearly and later declined to campaign for him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Local factors also played a role, including deep divisions within the party itself. Trump supported Paxton in his bid to become the Republican candidate for the seat, helping him defeat the party’s establishment incumbent John Cornyn. The bruising primary battle caused a rift within the Republicans, as Cornyn warned that Paxton’s scandals would cost the party dearly and later declined to campaign for him. {{/usCountry}}

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“Pandering to right-wingers online, engaging in naked racism, and reversing every promise on the economy and on no more wars is what turned Texas blue. This is a rebuke by the electorate to the Republicans more than it is a victory for the Democrats,” Republican strategist Anang Mittal told HT.

Paxton also brought substantial political baggage to the race. He was impeached by the Republican-led Texas House in 2023 on corruption charges, though the state Senate acquitted him, and a federal corruption investigation into him closed without charges. Both nonetheless kept questions about his legal and ethical record alive during the campaign. Allegations of infidelity also dogged Paxton’s campaign as his wife filed for divorce on “biblical grounds”.

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At the same time, Democrat James Talarico emerged as one of his party’s standout stars during the campaign. In a conservative state where Democrats have foundered in the past, Talarico ran a focused campaign that stressed his moderation on social and culture war issues even as he attacked Paxton as the face of a corrupt political system. Talarico also stressed the importance of his Christian faith during the campaign, which was seen as an electoral asset that previous Democratic candidates in the state lacked. This, combined with his ability to dominate social media and run a disciplined election campaign machine, is thought to have contributed to his decisive victory.

While much national attention focused on Talarico, Gina Hinojosa also delivered a major upset by defeating Governor Greg Abbott, who sought a record fourth term.

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By the week before the election, senior Republican figures were sounding alarm bells about the party’s abysmal prospects in the state.

“Understand, we could lose Texas. Let me repeat that. We could lose Texas. We could lose every single statewide race in Texas. That’s how close these numbers are,” warned Republican Senator Ted Cruz, who saw off a spirited challenge from Democrat Beto O’Rourke in 2018.

Talarico and Hinojosa were also expected to draw strong support from South Asian voters, including Indian Americans. A pre-election survey by the South Asian American Voter Empowerment of Texas Education Fund (SAAVETX EF), published with the University of California, San Diego’s US Immigration Policy Center, found that South Asian registered voters planned to back Talarico by a 66-21 margin in the Senate race and Hinojosa by a decisive 63-27 margin.