House Democrats have secured their largest majority in more than three decades, winning at least 258 seats in the US House of Representatives after the 2026 midterm elections. The result marks the party’s strongest performance since 1992 and gives Democrats significant control over the legislative agenda as President Donald Trump enters the second half of his second term.

The Democratic party has won at least 258 House seats after flipping 44 Republican-held districts, the highest since Bill Clinton's first presidential election in 1992. (AFP) more less

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The milestone was reached after Democrat Chuck Hubbard defeated Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx in North Carolina.

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Since Barack Obama's election in 2008 (257) and Bill Clinton's first presidential election in 1992 (258), the Democrats will have the largest majority in any election. It's still not quite the pinnacle of the Franklin D. Roosevelt era, when Democratic majorities in the House surpassed 300.

Democrats have flipped at least 44 Republican-held districts so far, surpassing the 40-seat gain they achieved during Trump’s first midterm election in 2018. Four House races remain undecided, including contests in Minnesota, Tennessee and two Louisiana districts headed for December runoffs.

Republicans are projected to hold at least 173 seats.

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Democrats prepare legislative push and oversight agenda

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{{^usCountry}} Democratic leaders have already outlined an ambitious 100-day agenda focused on reducing living costs and expanding healthcare access. According to the Associated Press, lawmakers plan early votes to reverse Republican Medicaid cuts and restore Affordable Care Act tax credits that expired under the previous Congress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Democratic leaders have already outlined an ambitious 100-day agenda focused on reducing living costs and expanding healthcare access. According to the Associated Press, lawmakers plan early votes to reverse Republican Medicaid cuts and restore Affordable Care Act tax credits that expired under the previous Congress. {{/usCountry}}

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The Democratic victory reflects widespread gains across battleground districts, suburban areas and several traditionally Republican regions. AP reported that concerns over inflation, the Iran war and allegations of government corruption influenced many voters during the campaign.

Ken Martin, chair of the Democratic National Committee said, “This November, Americans made their decision loud and clear: They are fed up with Donald Trump, JD Vance, and Republicans’ price spiking agenda, and they are ready for change.”

He added, “Candidates across the country campaigned tirelessly on lowering costs and rooting out the Republican chaos and corruption that has governed our country for the past two years – and voters delivered a mandate with the largest congressional majorities in decades.”

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The party also plans to use its expanded majority to intensify congressional oversight of the Trump administration. Democratic lawmakers have indicated they will investigate Trump’s financial dealings and examine whether the president and his family benefited financially after returning to office.

Representative Jason Crow of Colorado said Representative Jason Crow of Colorado said Democrats should feel pressure to deliver on campaign promises because voters expect immediate action.

“There are people dying in this country and people losing their healthcare,” Crow said. He added, “If you don’t feel a sense of urgency and pressure in this job, and a desperation to deliver for folks, then you don’t belong under this Capitol dome.”

The Democrats will have the support of the electorate and the pressure to perform when they take over the House and the Senate in January. With a majority of 56 seats in the 100-member Senate, the Democrats gained their largest lead in more than ten years.

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Progressive Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez described the election outcome as “a mandate for change.”

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Republicans brace for minority role

The White House has criticised Democrats’ planned investigations. Administration officials have defended Trump’s record and warned against using congressional oversight for partisan purposes.

Despite the setback, Republicans say they intend to rebuild before the next election cycle. Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, who was elected House Republican leader, pledged to continue fighting for conservative priorities over the next two years.

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“Over the next two years, House Republicans will fight for American families,” Jordan said after the election results became clear.