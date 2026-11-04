Democrats score Senate wins in red states, flip key governor races in midterms blow to Trump

Democrats recorded a series of victories in key Senate, House and gubernatorial races after 8 am on Wednesday, November 4, as results from the 2026 US midterm elections continued to reshape the political landscape.

Democrats win Senate races in Texas, South Carolina, Ohio and Kansas, (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

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Among the major wins, Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Republican Darline Graham in South Carolina's Senate race, while James Talarico defeated Ken Paxton in Texas. In Ohio, Democrat Amy Acton defeated Republican Vivek Ramaswamy to win the governor's race.

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Democrats also secured control of the Senate, reaching the 51-seat majority mark after victories in several Republican-leaning states, according to the Associated Press.

Deep Dive How did Democrats win control of the Senate in the 2026 midterms? Democrats reached the 51-seat majority mark after winning several Republican-leaning states. Victories included Annie Andrews in South Carolina, James Talarico in Texas and Adam Hamilton in Kansas. Why were Democrats’ 2026 midterm victories seen as a setback for Trump? The results included Democratic wins in states Trump had carried in 2024. Voter dissatisfaction with the country’s direction, high costs and Trump’s performance contributed to a broader backlash against his party. Which Democratic candidates won key governor races in the 2026 midterms? Amy Acton defeated Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio, Gina Hinojosa defeated Greg Abbott in Texas, and Keisha Lance Bottoms won in Georgia. Democrats also won governor races in New Mexico, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Also read: Check live coverage of the 2026 US Midterms here.

US midterm election winners: Senate

Annie Andrews (Democrat) – Defeated Republican Darline Graham in South Carolina, winning the Senate seat previously held by Graham's brother, the late Senator Lindsey Graham. Andrews became the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in the state in 28 years. James Talarico (Democrat) – Defeated Republican Ken Paxton in Texas, becoming the first Democrat to win a US Senate seat in the state since 1988. Sherrod Brown (Democrat) – Defeated Republican Jon Husted in Ohio's Senate race, flipping the seat for Democrats. Adam Hamilton (Democrat) – Defeated Republican incumbent Roger Marshall in Kansas, becoming the first Democrat to win a US Senate seat in the state since 1932. Josh Turek (Democrat) – Defeated Republican Ashley Hinson in Iowa's Senate race, giving Democrats their first Senate win in the state since 2008.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Trump says he will accept election results as Democrats poised to control US Congress US midterm election winners: Governors Keisha Lance Bottoms (Democrat) – Defeated Republican Rick Jackson in Georgia, becoming the first Black woman elected governor in US history and the first Democrat to win the state's governorship since 1998. Amy Acton (Democrat) – Defeated Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio, becoming the first woman elected governor of the state. Gina Hinojosa (Democrat) – Defeated Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in Texas, becoming the state's first Latina governor and its first Democratic governor since 1990. Deb Haaland (Democrat) – Won the New Mexico governor's race, becoming the first Native American woman elected to govern a US state. Rob Sand (Democrat) – Defeated Republican Zach Lahn in Iowa, flipping the governor's office for Democrats. David Crowley (Democrat) – Defeated Republican Tom Tiffany in Wisconsin, becoming the state's first Black governor. US midterm election winners: House Hakeem Jeffries (Democrat) – Won re-election in New York, retaining his seat as House Democratic leader. Rebecca Bennett (Democrat) – Defeated Republican incumbent Tom Kean in New Jersey, flipping the seat for Democrats. Zach Dembo (Democrat) – Won an open House seat in Kentucky, defeating Republican Ralph Alvarado. Bob Brooks (Democrat) – Won a Republican-held House seat in Pennsylvania. Janelle Stelson (Democrat) – Defeated Republican incumbent Scott Perry in Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District. Paige Cognetti (Democrat) – Defeated Republican incumbent Rob Bresnahan in Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District. Elaine Luria (Democrat) – Defeated Republican incumbent Jen Kiggans in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, flipping the seat. Ilhan Omar (Democrat) – Won re-election in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Trump says he will accept election results as Democrats poised to control US Congress US midterm election winners: Governors Keisha Lance Bottoms (Democrat) – Defeated Republican Rick Jackson in Georgia, becoming the first Black woman elected governor in US history and the first Democrat to win the state's governorship since 1998. Amy Acton (Democrat) – Defeated Republican Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio, becoming the first woman elected governor of the state. Gina Hinojosa (Democrat) – Defeated Republican incumbent Greg Abbott in Texas, becoming the state's first Latina governor and its first Democratic governor since 1990. Deb Haaland (Democrat) – Won the New Mexico governor's race, becoming the first Native American woman elected to govern a US state. Rob Sand (Democrat) – Defeated Republican Zach Lahn in Iowa, flipping the governor's office for Democrats. David Crowley (Democrat) – Defeated Republican Tom Tiffany in Wisconsin, becoming the state's first Black governor. US midterm election winners: House Hakeem Jeffries (Democrat) – Won re-election in New York, retaining his seat as House Democratic leader. Rebecca Bennett (Democrat) – Defeated Republican incumbent Tom Kean in New Jersey, flipping the seat for Democrats. Zach Dembo (Democrat) – Won an open House seat in Kentucky, defeating Republican Ralph Alvarado. Bob Brooks (Democrat) – Won a Republican-held House seat in Pennsylvania. Janelle Stelson (Democrat) – Defeated Republican incumbent Scott Perry in Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District. Paige Cognetti (Democrat) – Defeated Republican incumbent Rob Bresnahan in Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District. Elaine Luria (Democrat) – Defeated Republican incumbent Jen Kiggans in Virginia's 2nd Congressional District, flipping the seat. Ilhan Omar (Democrat) – Won re-election in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District. {{/usCountry}}

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The latest results add to earlier Democratic gains in the midterms. The party's Senate victory gives it control of the upper chamber, while the projected House flip would put both chambers of Congress in Democratic hands when the new Congress convenes on January 3, 2027.