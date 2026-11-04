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Democrats score Senate wins in red states, flip key governor races in midterms blow to Trump

Democrats won key Senate, House and gubernatorial races, including Senate contests in South Carolina and Texas and the Ohio governor’s race.

Published on: Nov 4, 2026, 11:25:15 IST
By Asmi
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Democrats recorded a series of victories in key Senate, House and gubernatorial races after 8 am on Wednesday, November 4, as results from the 2026 US midterm elections continued to reshape the political landscape.

Democrats win Senate races in Texas, South Carolina, Ohio and Kansas, (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)
Democrats win Senate races in Texas, South Carolina, Ohio and Kansas, (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Among the major wins, Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Republican Darline Graham in South Carolina's Senate race, while James Talarico defeated Ken Paxton in Texas. In Ohio, Democrat Amy Acton defeated Republican Vivek Ramaswamy to win the governor's race.

Democrats also secured control of the Senate, reaching the 51-seat majority mark after victories in several Republican-leaning states, according to the Associated Press.

Deep Dive

How did Democrats win control of the Senate in the 2026 midterms?

Democrats reached the 51-seat majority mark after winning several Republican-leaning states. Victories included Annie Andrews in South Carolina, James Talarico in Texas and Adam Hamilton in Kansas.

Why were Democrats’ 2026 midterm victories seen as a setback for Trump?

The results included Democratic wins in states Trump had carried in 2024. Voter dissatisfaction with the country’s direction, high costs and Trump’s performance contributed to a broader backlash against his party.

Which Democratic candidates won key governor races in the 2026 midterms?

Amy Acton defeated Vivek Ramaswamy in Ohio, Gina Hinojosa defeated Greg Abbott in Texas, and Keisha Lance Bottoms won in Georgia. Democrats also won governor races in New Mexico, Iowa and Wisconsin.
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Also read: Check live coverage of the 2026 US Midterms here.

US midterm election winners: Senate

  1. Annie Andrews (Democrat) – Defeated Republican Darline Graham in South Carolina, winning the Senate seat previously held by Graham's brother, the late Senator Lindsey Graham. Andrews became the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in the state in 28 years.
  2. James Talarico (Democrat) – Defeated Republican Ken Paxton in Texas, becoming the first Democrat to win a US Senate seat in the state since 1988.
  3. Sherrod Brown (Democrat) – Defeated Republican Jon Husted in Ohio's Senate race, flipping the seat for Democrats.
  4. Adam Hamilton (Democrat) – Defeated Republican incumbent Roger Marshall in Kansas, becoming the first Democrat to win a US Senate seat in the state since 1932.
  5. Josh Turek (Democrat) – Defeated Republican Ashley Hinson in Iowa's Senate race, giving Democrats their first Senate win in the state since 2008.

The latest results add to earlier Democratic gains in the midterms. The party's Senate victory gives it control of the upper chamber, while the projected House flip would put both chambers of Congress in Democratic hands when the new Congress convenes on January 3, 2027.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asmi

Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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