Discord down: Users report ‘stuck on loading,’ app not opening amid widespread outage

Discord is down for thousands of users across the United States, with outage reports beginning around 3:25 p.m. EDT Tuesday, according to Downdetector. Users say the app is “stuck on loading” or not opening. By 3:33 p.m. EDT, more than 15,000 reports had been logged. Several users took to social media and to the Downdetector site to complain about the issue with Discord (REUTERS)

One user reported, "Cant even send msgs in discord."

Another wrote, "Anyone has the same problem like some servers dont load and looks like u got ban."

A third person wrote, "I have multiple servers that just disappeared."

Another user expressed, "So, I'm not the only one with missing servers? Great Discord."

Another added, "God damnit discord, your going to the timeout corner."