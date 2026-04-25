Capital One app and website down: Users report issues with online banking; 'I began panicking'

Users of the Capital One app and website reported issues with online banking on Friday amid a possible outage. Capital One app and website down. (REUTERS)

Downdetector reports According to Downdetector, reports began coming in around 4 p.m., with most users flagging problems with mobile and online banking access. By 4:10 p.m., the platform had received more than 4,000 reports. Capital One has not yet responded to the outage reports.

One user expressed, "Omg i thought they closed my account."

Another reported, “I can’t see my checking or savings. Only my credit card. Anyone having any issues using your debit card? I haven’t tried yet.”

A third person wrote, "My account isn't showing my checking or saving accounts. Just my credit cards. I tried logging in both on my computer and in the app. I tried a different web browser and clearing my browsers cache. Nothing has fixed it. Currently sitting on hold to talk to someone about."

Another user reported, "I just got off the phone with an agent. He informed me that they are currently have a system outage that they are aware of and are working to get everything back online. They have no ETA for when it will be resolved."

Another added, "Both my online account and my app say I have no accounts! What the heck."