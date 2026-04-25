Why is Chime now working? Thousands report issues with payments app amid outage

Chime app, used by millions in the US for online payments, is down currently, with thousands facing outage. According to Down Detector, a platform that tracks such outages based on users reports, show that more than 6,000 people are facing issues with Chime. Chime app is now working for thousands. (Chime/X)

According to Down Detector, the outage peaked around 4:07pm EST and peaked around 5:37pm ET with more that 4,900 reports on DownDetector.

81% of the users said that they faced problems with the Chime app, 9% with mobile banking and 6% with logging into the app. Around 5:52pm ET, the outage fell to around 900.

Here's the graph: