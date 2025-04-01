DOGE to operate without Elon Musk after May? Donald Trump says ‘I think it will end’

US President Donald Trump provided an update after SpaceX CEO Elon Musk expressed his intention to take an exit from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the agency which is being headed by him as a special government employee. Donald Trump reacted after Elon Musk mentioned that it is “costing” him a lot to head the DOGE. (AFP)

A special government a classification for temporary federal employees who are only expected to perform their duties for 130 days in a year.

Speaking to Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Thursday, Musk said that he expects to finish reducing $1 trillion in federal spending “within that time frame,” which is by the end of May, as DOGE has specified.

Earlier, Musk addressed a crowd in Wisconsin and mentioned that it is “costing” him a lot to head the DOGE. “What they're trying to do is put massive pressure on me, and Tesla, I guess, to stop doing this. My Tesla stock and the stock of everyone who holds Tesla has gone in half. It's a big deal.”

Here's what Trump said about Musk's plans

During a press conference in Oval Office on Monday, Trump was asked if DOGE will continue to work without Musk.

“Well, I can't tell you that,” the President stated, adding that several people working with DOGE are the secretaries, the heads of the several agencies. “And they have learned a lot.”

He further informed that they are speaking with the DOGE workers. “I think some of them may try and keep the DOGE people with them, but you know, at a certain point, I think it will end.”

Elon and Musk face backlash

Meanwhile, several netizens reacted to Trump's remarks, with one X user writing on X, “They’re called the DOGE People. No one knows where they came from. No one knows what they want, but they work closely with the Secretaries… and they’re watching the agencies.”

“so it was pointless,” another said in reference to the creation of DOGE.

A third user mocked Trump's statement , saying: “Translation: I’ll have to ask Elon”

Musk and DOGE have drawn severe criticism for their strategy of cutting the federal government staff, which includes completely eliminating several agencies that have received congressional approval.