Donald Trump’s Chicago crackdown on immigration begins with ICE ‘Midway Blitz’

President Donald Trump began his immigration crackdown in Chicago, with federal agents stepping up enforcement in what the White House calls a campaign against crime in Democratic-run cities. LA City Council Member Eunisses Hernandez responds after the US Supreme Court again backed President Donald Trump's hardline immigration approach.(REUTERS)

The Department of Homeland Security said Monday that “Operation Midway Blitz” has started in Chicago and across Illinois, targeting “criminal illegal aliens.” DHS blamed Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, a Democrat and possible 2028 presidential candidate, for supporting sanctuary policies that it said protect offenders.

The action highlights growing tension between the White House and Democratic leaders who oppose Trump’s push for mass deportations. Pritzker criticised the move, saying Trump is creating fear in Chicago.

“Once again, this isn’t about fighting crime,” Pritzker said on social media. “Instead of taking steps to work with us on public safety, the Trump administration’s focused on scaring Illinoisians.”

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement posted a photo of an ICE car in Chicago but gave no mission details. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson both said they had received no official notice about the operation. Johnson urged residents to visit a city website to learn about their rights.

Trump has also threatened to send federal troops to Chicago. Over the weekend, he posted a meme from the Vietnam War film Apocalypse Now with the caption: “I love the smell of deportations in the morning.”

Thousands protested in Grant Park and along Michigan Avenue on Saturday. On Monday, Trump pointed to six murders and 12 shootings in Chicago over the weekend, saying Pritzker should have asked for help.

“We can move fast and stop this madness,” Trump said.

Illinois Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth joined Pritzker in criticising the crackdown.

“As President Trump continues to wrongly hyper-fixate on deploying the military to Chicago, his administration is now ramping up its campaign to arrest hardworking immigrants with no criminal convictions,” Durbin said. “These actions don’t make us safer. They are a waste of money, stoke fear, and represent another failed attempt at a distraction.”

Chicago officials expect the operation to last about a month. Duckworth said Illinois lawmakers were told it would run through October 5, with the Great Lakes Naval Base being used in the mission.

