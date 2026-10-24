Trump makes ‘weird noises’ during South Carolina, Iowa rallies; social media users baffled by ‘eugh’ sound

President Donald Trump appeared to make ‘weird sounds’ when speaking at rallies in South Carolina and Iowa. Several social media users shared videos of his speech flagging the strange noises the Republican appeared to be making.

President Donald Trump appeared to make guttural sounds when speaking in South Carolina and Iowa. (AP)

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The Independent also reported on the ‘bizarre noise mid-speech' at Trump's Clemson rally. This comes ahead of the US midterms where the Republicans are looking to hold on to their seats while Democrats try to expand their influence.

Trump's ‘eugh’ sound leaves social media baffled

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When Trump was speaking of the lieutenant governor in South Carolina, he appeared to make an ‘eugh’ or ‘euh’ sound. “I'd say 90% of the reason I took the governor-- EUHHH,” the president appeared to say, as per a video doing the rounds online.

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{{^usCountry}} While the first video was from October 21, the second was from October 22. “You don’t want communists controlling the US Senate which is between - JAIIIIT…how bout the gentleman…,” Trump appeared to say in the video. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While the first video was from October 21, the second was from October 22. “You don’t want communists controlling the US Senate which is between - JAIIIIT…how bout the gentleman…,” Trump appeared to say in the video. {{/usCountry}}

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The page posting the clip noted “President Trump made another unexpected and odd sound during his rally in Iowa on October 22, 2026. I went ahead and added a zoom to that moment. I also slowed the same clip down to 25% speed. I have no idea what is going on with him but he’s had two episodes like this.”

Jimmy Fallon pokes fun at Trump's ‘weird’ sound

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The guttural sounds the president made had many people online talking. Even Jimmy Fallon addressed the matter on Tonight Show. He first said that it sounded like ‘a burp, a hiccup and a dry heave all in one.’

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Later, Fallon quipped that it ‘sounds like Melania on their wedding night,’ HuffPost reported. The comedian also went on to introduce a ‘banger’ mix which was shared widely online.

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Trump's noises spark health concerns

The noises Trump appeared to make also sparked health concerns. “The involuntary guttural sound Trump makes is a symptom of his Frontotemporal Dementia causing the loss of neurological and muscle control. Caregivers and family members frequently hear these sounds from patients. Note how both arms suddenly jerk and his face contorts. He's a mess. The drugs he's getting pumped with are extending the spectacle of his public decline,” one wrote on X.

This is not the first time that worries have been expressed about Trump's health. In the past as well, several incidents have led to speculations. However, the White House and the president himself has maintained that he has a clean bill of health as per the latest checkups with doctors.