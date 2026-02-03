Trump to 'nationalize' elections? Nationalization process explained as remarks draw backlash; ‘like an authoritarian'

President Donald Trump's remarks about ‘nationalizing’ the elections have drawn a lot of flak online. Trump made his comments when appearing on former FBI Director Dan Bongino's podcast, which relaunched on Monday. U.S. President Donald Trump appeared on Dan Bongino's show where he spoke about 'nationalizing' elections. (REUTERS) “The Republicans should say, ‘We want to take over. We should take over the voting in at least 15 places.’ The Republicans ought to nationalize the voting,” Trump said. At the same time, he doubled down on his claims that the 2020 elections were stolen from him. Naturally, his remarks have sparked concern and ire among many with the midterms approaching this year. “Trump recommends nationalizing the vote in Blue States only…To ensure only republicans are allowed to vote?,” one person asked, sharing the audio clip of Trump on Bongino's show.

Reactions to Trump's ‘nationalization’ remarks Trump's remarks were met with backlash for the most part. “Like the authoritarian he is, Trump is telling Republicans to take control of elections and nationalize voting. For him and his MAGA cronies, democracy is a mere afterthought,” one person remarked. Also Read | Why was Tulsi Gabbard at FBI Fulton County election raid? What we know as lawmakers raise questions A professor of Strategic Studies remarked “Trump knows the Republicans are heading to defeat in 2026, he also knows it will be a catastrophe for him if this happens. Therefore, he will try to corrupt the election. Its simple logic.” Yet another said, "Trump is calling for Republicans to "nationalize the voting". Of course he wants it in states that mainly vote for Democrats. He is corrupt through and through." Leader of the Democrats in the Senate, Chuck Schumer also sounded alarm bells over Trump's recent declaration. “Just a few hours ago, Donald Trump said he wants to nationalize elections around the country. That's what Trump said. You think he believes in democracy? He said we want to take over...does Donald Trump need a copy of the Constitution,” Schumer commented.