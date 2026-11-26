SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday in a post on X that every child in the US would receive two shares, one from the company and one from him personally.

Elon Musk said last month he would give one of his SpaceX shares to every child in America. (AP File Photo/Alex Brandon) more less

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SpaceX said earlier in the day it would contribute one newly issued share of its Class A common stock to every currently active Trump Account, adding that Musk will personally match the number of shares donated by the company.

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SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Musk's SpaceX share donations would be linked to Trump Accounts or come with any kind of lockup period.

In October, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and her husband pledged a share of their SpaceX stock to each of more than 2 million children under the Trump initiative.

Musk said last month he would give one of his SpaceX shares to every child in America.

"Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will be the first of many," Musk, who runs Anthropic rival SpaceXSI, said in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} "Giving shares, which are stakes in the future economy, directly to the people is the way," Musk added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Giving shares, which are stakes in the future economy, directly to the people is the way," Musk added. {{/usCountry}}