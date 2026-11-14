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Elon Musk warns Nvidia will lose 'critical' deals without Jensen Huang

Musk said Nvidia could lose critical deals following the exit of rHuang, arguing that many agreements depended on personal trust rather than written contracts.

Published on: Nov 14, 2026, 20:37:45 IST
Reuters |
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Elon Musk said chipmaker Nvidia would lose "critical" deals without its now ousted CEO Jensen Huang, in a post on X on Saturday.

Elon Musk warned that Nvidia may lose important deals without Jensen Huang, saying some agreements were based on personal trust in the ousted CEO rather than formal contracts.
Elon Musk warned that Nvidia may lose important deals without Jensen Huang, saying some agreements were based on personal trust in the ousted CEO rather than formal contracts.

Musk said that while Huang drove supply chain "brilliantly" at Nvidia, many such deals were “a handshake with Jensen, not a written contract.”

Deep Dive

Why does Elon Musk think Nvidia could lose critical deals without Jensen Huang?

Musk said Huang drove Nvidia’s supply chain brilliantly and that many important deals were based on a handshake with Huang rather than a written contract.

Has Elon Musk supported bringing Jensen Huang back as Nvidia CEO?

Yes. Musk said on X that he was signing a petition to reinstate Huang, though he did not clarify which petition or initiative he meant.

Is Jensen Huang expected to return as Nvidia CEO?

His return is not confirmed. Nvidia has appointed Colette Kress as interim CEO and is looking for a permanent successor; it is unclear whether calls for Huang’s return will affect the board’s decision.
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A supply chain built on trust, not just contracts

The relationship between NVIDIA and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a powerful example. Huang and TSMC built a relationship spanning nearly three decades. In an interview with Dwarkesh Patel, Huang acknowledged that NVIDIA and TSMC did not have a formal legal contract, describing the relationship as one built on mutual trust and dependability.

Why Jensen Huang's influence matters

This is an extraordinary achievement in an industry where billions of dollars in manufacturing capacity, advanced packaging and infrastructure investments are at stake.

Huang's personal credibility also helped persuade suppliers to make enormous investments ahead of demand. His ability to communicate NVIDIA's future requirements gave partners the confidence to expand capacity and align their businesses with NVIDIA's ambitious product roadmap.

The leadership transition challenge

However, corporate relationships built around one individual can become vulnerable during leadership transitions.

NVIDIA certainly has institutional agreements, experienced executives and established procurement systems. Its supplier ecosystem will not simply disappear overnight. Nevertheless, replacing Huang's personal influence will be considerably harder than appointing another chief executive.

Some partners may reconsider commitments, investment priorities or preferential arrangements. Competitors could also exploit any uncertainty.

Can Nvidia preserve the Jensen Huang advantage?

Ultimately, NVIDIA's challenge is not merely finding another visionary leader. It is preserving the enormous reservoir of trust Jensen Huang personally created.

Technology can be replicated, capital can be raised, and contracts can be negotiated. But relationships built over decades cannot be transferred overnight.

 
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