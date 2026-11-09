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Europeans will join Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi, French foreign minister says

UKRAINE-CRISIS-FRANCE:Europeans will join Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi, French foreign minister says

Published on: Nov 9, 2026, 04:21:33 IST
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PARIS, - Europeans will participate in talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi this week, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Sunday.

Europeans will join Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi, French foreign minister says
Europeans will join Ukraine talks in Abu Dhabi, French foreign minister says

US envoy Steve Witkoff said on Monday that Washington would bring delegations from Ukraine and Russia together in Abu Dhabi on November 10-11 to discuss ending Moscow's war against Ukraine, post-war security agreements and de-escalation.

"The Europeans will be well represented. France will be in Abu Dhabi to take part in these discussions," Barrot told French radio station RTL in an interview.

"I can’t tell you yet who will be representing France on this occasion, but France will certainly be there," he added.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday told reporters that the war was close to being settled and that ending it might involve all of Europe. On Sunday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump was likely alluding to progress on security guarantees for Ukraine and Europe.

"The entirety of the time we've been talking about Russia-Ukraine, the one thing that's repeatedly come up is the need for security guarantees. What is the post-war security infrastructure of Ukraine and more broadly of the European continent going to look like?" Rubio told reporters. "So I think that's what the president's alluding to, is that there's been some advances made in what that architecture could look like post-conflict."

Trump envoy Jared Kushner said US officials meeting in Brussels on Thursday held "productive and substantive discussions” with Ukraine, NATO and European partners on security guarantees for Ukraine and a broader European security architecture.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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