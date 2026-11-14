LIVE

FAA ground stop LIVE updates: Over 7000 flights across US airports affected after ATC equipment issues

By Shamik Banerjee, Sehjal Gupta
Nov 14, 2026, 03:57:26 IST

The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop Tuesday due to equipment issues hitting air traffic control, disrupting or canceling at least 7,000 flights. The outage affects all Air Route Traffic Control Centers, with departures halted until 11:30 p.m. ET for safety reasons

A plane lands after the US Federal Aviation Administration issued a national ground stop "due to extraordinary circumstances and reasons for safety" in Arlington, Virginia, US, November 13. (REUTERS)
A plane lands after the US Federal Aviation Administration issued a national ground stop "due to extraordinary circumstances and reasons for safety" in Arlington, Virginia, US, November 13. (REUTERS)

On Friday, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a nationwide ground stop affecting all airports due to equipment issues affecting air traffic control. Reuters reports that at least 7,000 flights in the US have either been halted or cancelled due to the outage....Read More

Follow all the updates here:
  • 14 Nov 2026, 03:57:20 AM IST

    FAA ground stop LIVE updates: Airlines for America says safety remains top priority

    Airlines for America said it is coordinating closely with the Department of Transportation and the FAA as the nationwide ground stop disrupts air travel. The association urged affected passengers to contact their airlines for real-time updates and thanked travelers for their patience.

  • 14 Nov 2026, 03:50:53 AM IST

    FAA ground stop LIVE updates: More than 7000 flights affected across US

    More than 7,000 US flights were either halted or cancelled due to the nationwide ground stop imposed b by the FAA on Friday afternoon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Home/World News/Us News/FAA ground stop LIVE updates: Over 7000 flights across US airports affected after ATC equipment issues
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks