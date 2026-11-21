The FBI is probing a fresh cyber intrusion, this time targeting its nationwide criminal information database used by law enforcement agencies across the US, CNN reported, citing two people briefed on the investigation.
The breach of the National Crime Information Centre (NCIC), which connects federal, state and local law enforcement agencies and allows them to access records related to arrest warrants and background checks, marks the second cyberattack involving the FBI in recent months.
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In September, a group known as ShinyHunters targeted an FBI recruitment website, compromising sensitive personal information belonging to bureau employees.
Deep Dive
What is the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, and who uses it?
What is known about the latest FBI database breach?
How is the latest FBI breach different from the September cyberattack?
A Canadian cybersecurity researcher and author has been arrested over alleged links to the ShinyHunters breach and is facing related charges, CNN report added.
The latest intrusion was detected in recent days, at a time when the Trump administration is facing questions over the country's cybersecurity preparedness. A series of high-profile outages has affected banks, the National Security Agency and the Federal Aviation Administration's air traffic control system.
The CNN report did not immediately disclose details about the individual or group suspected of carrying out the latest attack or the specific aspects of the breach being investigated by the FBI.
Kash Patel touts cybersecurity efforts{{/usCountry}}
The CNN report did not immediately disclose details about the individual or group suspected of carrying out the latest attack or the specific aspects of the breach being investigated by the FBI.
Kash Patel touts cybersecurity efforts{{/usCountry}}
The development came on Thursday, when FBI director Kash Patel appeared on Fox News to highlight the bureau's cybersecurity initiatives, after officials learnt of the latest incident, reported CNN.
Speaking about Operation Winter Shield, Patel presented it as an ongoing effort and credited the current administration with upgrading key systems to safeguard critical infrastructure.
“Other administrations could have made these updates, but they didn’t,” he said. “We are staying ahead of the curve and making up for lost time,” Patel said.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Priyanshu Priya is a journalist with nearly three years of newsroom experience, driven by a deep belief that stories, when told right, can shape conversations and hold power to account. Currently working as a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times, she writes on a wide spectrum of issues, from Indian politics and Delhi’s public concerns to global trade tensions and high-stakes crime stories. Priya joined HT at a pivotal moment, as Operation Sindoor was unfolding, and has since covered some of the most defining developments in recent times. Her reporting spans the Air India plane crash and the Pahalgam terror attack to India–US trade tensions, unrest in the Middle East, and key Assembly elections across states. She thrives in the fast-paced world of breaking news. In 2025–26, she was recognised with the Hindustan Times Digi Journo of the Q3 Award for driving over 4 million page views in a single month. A postgraduate in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and a Mass Communication graduate from Patna Women’s College, Priya began her news career with the Zee News English team, where she extensively covered the Lok Sabha Election 2024, along with the Delhi and Maharashtra Assembly elections. When she’s not tracking or writing the next big development, she unwinds by watching series and films, reading books with strong female protagonists, and revisiting comfort shows for the familiar ease they bring when life feels a little too jittery.