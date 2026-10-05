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FBI Director Kash Patel gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Alexis Wilkins

Photos posted to social media by Wilkins afterward showed the couple smiling while she held an oversized golden championship belt.

Published on: Oct 5, 2026, 09:30:39 IST
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FBI Director Kash Patel is engaged to his country singer girlfriend, Alexis Wilkins, the pair announced in a post to X on Sunday evening.

The two have been dating since before Patel took over as head of the FBI in 2025, when she attended his swearing in (File/AP Photo)
The two have been dating since before Patel took over as head of the FBI in 2025, when she attended his swearing in (File/AP Photo)

Wilkins, 27, posted a black-and-white photo of herself standing with Patel, 46, flashing her hand in front of them to show off her ring with the caption, “Went and got the law involved.” The two have been dating since before Patel took over as head of the FBI in 2025, when she attended his swearing in.

The country singer and political commentator released her debut album in 2023. Wilkins has been affiliated with conservative groups and writes on her website that she “honors country tradition while adding relevance and current commentary.”

Patel, who reposted Wilkin's photo, has faced criticism for traveling on government aircraft on trips that have no known or apparent law enforcement purpose, including using an FBI jet to fly to State College, Pennsylvania, for a pro wrestling event where Wilkins performed the national anthem. Photos posted to social media by Wilkins afterward showed the couple smiling while she held an oversized golden championship belt.

 
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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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