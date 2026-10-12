MIAMI — A businessman wanted for years in the U.S. for allegedly paying bribes to top Venezuelan officials in exchange for lucrative state contracts in Venezuela has been taken into custody, American authorities said on Sunday.

Fugitive businessman taken into US custody in Venezuela bribery case

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Alvaro Pulido was indicted in Miami federal court in 2019 and again in 2021 as part of an investigation into his longtime business partner, Alex Saab, a one-time ally of ousted President Nicolás Maduro. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the State Department had been offering a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to his arrest.

Pulido was taken into U.S. custody after an investigation led by the DEA, FBI and Homeland Security Investigations agencies, said Nicole Navas Oxman, a Homeland Security Task Force spokesperson.

Oxman didn't say how Pulido ended up in U.S. custody but said he will make his initial court appearance Tuesday in Miami.

"His alleged actions show a blatant disregard to the Venezuelan people by corrupting government programs intended to provide critical food, medicine, and housing for personal enrichment and exploiting the American financial system to do it," Attorney General Todd Blanche wrote in a social media post Sunday.

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{{^usCountry}} “No amount of time or distance will stop” the Justice Department “from working with our federal law enforcement and international partners to pursue these criminals and bring them to justice in an American courtroom," he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “No amount of time or distance will stop” the Justice Department “from working with our federal law enforcement and international partners to pursue these criminals and bring them to justice in an American courtroom," he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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Venezuelan authorities have so far been silent about the arrest, reflecting the challenge acting President Delcy Rodríguez faces appeasing elements of the ruling coalition that want her to resist attempts by the Trump administration to round up scores of Venezuelan insiders wanted by the U.S., sometimes for years, for serious crimes ranging from corruption to drug trafficking.

The Colombian-born Pulido was arrested in Venezuela in 2023 as part of a sprawling crackdown on corruption inside state-run oil company PDVSA that was led by Rodríguez while she was serving as Maduro's vice president. She took over as Venezuela's acting president following the U.S. military's ouster of Maduro in January.

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Prosecutors allege that Pulido, together with Saab, created a network of offshore shell companies to funnel bribes to top Maduro allies in exchange for contracts to import food, medicine and low-cost housing at a time of widespread hardship in the South American country.

Saab, who also hails from Colombia, was deported to the U.S. by Rodríguez in May. Last month, he pleaded guilty in a related bribery case, agreeing to cooperate against Maduro and other individuals and forfeit $195 million in criminal proceeds from the corruption scheme.

Durkin Richer reported from Washington.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.