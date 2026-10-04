Georgia shooting: 2 dead, up to 35 injured at homecoming party as police investigate

Two people were killed and up to 35 others were injured in a mass shooting at a homecoming party in Vienna, Georgia, early Sunday, October 4, according to officials.

Two killed and up to 35 injured in a mass shooting at a Georgia homecoming party. (Unsplash )

The shooting happened around 1:25 am during a block party attended by more than 1,000 people, while deputies were monitoring the crowd, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said, as reported by WALB/Gray News.

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Dooly County Coroner Brett Walls confirmed that the victims were men aged 20 and 23. Their names have not been released as the investigation is ongoing.

Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy said at least 25 people were taken to hospitals and gunfire was reported at two locations about a block apart. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting local authorities with the investigation.

This is a developing story.