Dhaka, Sheikh Hasina has become a "thorn" in Bangladesh-India relations, with New Delhi beginning to realise the strain her presence in the country is causing to bilateral ties, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir has said.

Hasina has become 'thorn' in Bangladesh-India ties, says minister more less

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Comparing the deposed prime minister to an unwelcome guest who suddenly walks into someone's home, Kobir said India is in a difficult position as it could neither send her away nor avoid dealing with her presence, news portal bdnews24 reported.

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"Hasina has become a thorn in Bangladesh-India relations," he told reporters at the foreign ministry on Thursday.

"She has become an irritation, and they understand that this is a problem for the relationship," Kobir said.

His remarks came a day after India refrained from commenting on Hasina's plan to return to Bangladesh on December 16.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Wednesday said that her voluntary return should be treated separately from Dhaka's extradition request, which New Delhi is examining through established legal processes.

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{{^usCountry}} Kobir reiterated that Hasina could return only under the extradition treaty between India and Bangladesh, either in handcuffs or under strict surveillance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kobir reiterated that Hasina could return only under the extradition treaty between India and Bangladesh, either in handcuffs or under strict surveillance. {{/usCountry}}

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"She is a criminal. There is one policy for criminals and another for ordinary citizens. She falls under the criminal category. She will come only through the extradition treaty. It is not a matter of her returning; she will be handed over," he said.

Hasina's presence in India has emerged as a contentious issue in bilateral ties since her departure from Bangladesh.

She faces serious legal challenges in her home country, including a death sentence handed down in absentia by a special tribunal over the deadly crackdown on protesters during the uprising in 2024.

Hasina has denied wrongdoing and questioned the legitimacy of the proceedings.

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Her spokesperson Syed Mozammel Ali on Tuesday said that the 79-year-old ousted premier plans to return home on December 16, the day the country celebrates its victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Liberation War.

Hasina, the daughter of Bangladesh's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, ruled the country for 15 years before her ouster.

India had enjoyed close relations with Hasina during her 15 years in power and hoped that the formation of a new government in Bangladesh would provide an opportunity to reset ties, which deteriorated sharply after her ouster.

However, since taking office in February, Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman is yet to visit India despite an invitation. He skipped the BRICS summit hosted by India in September.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.