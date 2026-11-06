Hegseth responds after Massie’s impeachment push, defends War Department’s achievements

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has pushed back against renewed calls for his impeachment, dismissing the effort as “political theatre” and vowing that pressure from Democrats and Republican critics would not force him out of the Trump administration.

Pete Hegseth , US secretary of defense pushed back against renewed calls for his impeachment. (Bloomberg)

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In a video message posted on X, Hegseth directly addressed the impeachment threat from Republican Congressman Thomas Massie, who has indicated that he plans to reintroduce articles of impeachment against the defense secretary next week unless he resigns.

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“Didn't work against President Trump, and it won't work with me. You can rest assured of that,” Hegseth said, referring to previous impeachment attempts against Trump.

Deep Dive What did Pete Hegseth say in response to Thomas Massie’s impeachment threat? Hegseth called the effort “political theatre” and said pressure from critics would not force him out of the Trump administration. He also urged troops to ignore the political controversy and stay focused on their duties. What condition did Thomas Massie set for dropping his impeachment push against Hegseth? Massie said he would not reintroduce the articles of impeachment if Hegseth resigned. Otherwise, he planned to pursue the effort when Congress returned. What allegations did Massie make in his articles of impeachment against Hegseth? Massie’s resolution alleged that Hegseth exceeded his authority in military operations, including in Iran, and disregarded congressional oversight. These were allegations, not established findings of wrongdoing.

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{{^usCountry}} His remarks come as the Trump administration faces mounting political pressure following Republican setbacks in the November 3 midterm elections and criticism over its handling of the conflict with Iran. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His remarks come as the Trump administration faces mounting political pressure following Republican setbacks in the November 3 midterm elections and criticism over its handling of the conflict with Iran. {{/usCountry}}

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Hegseth dismisses impeachment threat

Hegseth described the impeachment effort as an attempt by political opponents to undermine the administration rather than hold its officials accountable.

“This is not about me. But of course, the other side, in case you've noticed, they're obsessed,” he said, referring to a “disgruntled, defeated congressman” and his Democratic allies.

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He accused his critics of using political theatre to target opponents, adding: “It's all about the politics of personal destruction.”

Massie had issued his warning in a November 4 post on X, making Hegseth's resignation the only condition under which he would not bring forward the impeachment articles.

“There is one contingency in which I won't reintroduce the articles of impeachment: Hegseth resigns,” Massie wrote.

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Defends Iran campaign, seeks $350 billion in defense funding

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Alongside his response to the impeachment threat, Hegseth defended the Trump administration's military campaign against Iran, describing it as a “courageous and historic effort” to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

“When we say that Iran will not have a nuclear weapon, we actually mean it, and we will do the hard work to ensure it under the leadership of President Trump,” he said.

The defense secretary also called on Congress to approve additional military spending, including a reconciliation bill worth at least $350 billion.

He argued that the funding was necessary to strengthen US military capabilities and maintain the country's advantage amid growing international security challenges.

“The Department of War must be funded to meet the moment right now,” Hegseth said, urging lawmakers from both parties to support the proposed investment.

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He also defended the department's work under his leadership and urged US service members not to be distracted by the political controversy.

Trump backs Hegseth amid growing criticism

Hegseth's position has also come under scrutiny from Democratic lawmakers over the administration's handling of the Iran conflict.

Representative Jason Crow, a member of the House Armed Services Committee, has called the defense secretary “incompetent” and argued that his continued leadership puts American service members at risk.

However, Trump has publicly stood by Hegseth, saying he had done a “fantastic job” and that he had “every intention” of keeping him in the administration.

Hegseth, meanwhile, closed his message by urging troops to remain focused on their duties despite the political controversy.

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“To the troops: Don't blink. Ignore the noise. Never hesitate,” he said, adding that the department would continue its work under Trump's leadership.