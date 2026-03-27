Highly mutated BA.3.2 'Cicada' COVID variant hits 25 US states: See full list
Highly mutated COVID-19 variant known as BA.3.2 has been detected in at least 25 US states, including California, Florida, Michigan, NY, Missouri, and Texas.
A new, highly mutated COVID-19 variant known as BA.3.2, informally dubbed “Cicada,” is being closely monitored by health officials as it spreads gradually across the globe.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the variant has been detected in at least 25 US states through wastewater surveillance, clinical samples, and traveler testing as of February 2026. Globally, it has appeared in at least 23 countries.
While its overall prevalence remains low in the United States, detections have risen notably in parts of Europe. According to TODAY.com, it has accounted for up to 30% of samples in countries like Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands in recent months.
What is BA.3.2 (Cicada)?
BA.3.2 is a descendant of the BA.3 Omicron subvariant, which first emerged in 2022 alongside BA.1 and BA.2 but largely faded from circulation. It was initially detected in a respiratory sample in South Africa on November 22, 2024.
After remaining mostly undetected for nearly a year, the variant began showing increased detections starting in September 2025. Researchers nicknamed it "Cicada" because, like the insect that spends years underground before emerging, this variant stayed low-profile for a long time before resurfacing with significant changes.
The variant carries approximately 70–75 substitutions and deletions in its spike protein compared to recent dominant strains. Laboratory studies suggest these changes allow it to partially escape antibodies from prior infections or vaccinations.
However, experts emphasize that there is no evidence it causes more severe disease.
"There’s no evidence that BA.3.2 is causing more severe disease or hospitalizations in countries where it’s more widespread," Dr. Adolfo García-Sastre, director of the global health and emerging pathogens institute at Mt. Sinai, told TODAY.com.
"It can still cause problems, of course, but it's not a more problematic strain that previous ones," says García-Sastre.
What are the symptoms of BA.3.2?
Symptoms of BA.3.2 appear similar to those caused by other currently circulating Omicron subvariants. Common signs include:
Cough
Fever or chills
Sore throat
Congestion
Shortness of breath
Loss of smell or taste
Fatigue
Headache
Gastrointestinal symptoms
Also Read: What is the ‘Cicada’ COVID variant? Everything to know about the highly mutated strain spreading in the US
Spread in the United States
As of February 2026, the CDC has confirmed BA.3.2 detections in the following 25 states:
California
Connecticut
Florida
Hawaii
Idaho
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Missouri
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New York
Ohio
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Wyoming
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.Read More