Highly mutated BA.3.2 'Cicada' COVID variant hits 25 US states: See full list

A new, highly mutated COVID-19 variant known as BA.3.2, informally dubbed “Cicada,” is being closely monitored by health officials as it spreads gradually across the globe. BA.3.2 is a descendant of the BA.3 Omicron subvariant. (AI Generated Image/ Grok)

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the variant has been detected in at least 25 US states through wastewater surveillance, clinical samples, and traveler testing as of February 2026. Globally, it has appeared in at least 23 countries.

While its overall prevalence remains low in the United States, detections have risen notably in parts of Europe. According to TODAY.com, it has accounted for up to 30% of samples in countries like Denmark, Germany, and the Netherlands in recent months.

What is BA.3.2 (Cicada)? BA.3.2 is a descendant of the BA.3 Omicron subvariant, which first emerged in 2022 alongside BA.1 and BA.2 but largely faded from circulation. It was initially detected in a respiratory sample in South Africa on November 22, 2024.

After remaining mostly undetected for nearly a year, the variant began showing increased detections starting in September 2025. Researchers nicknamed it "Cicada" because, like the insect that spends years underground before emerging, this variant stayed low-profile for a long time before resurfacing with significant changes.

The variant carries approximately 70–75 substitutions and deletions in its spike protein compared to recent dominant strains. Laboratory studies suggest these changes allow it to partially escape antibodies from prior infections or vaccinations.

However, experts emphasize that there is no evidence it causes more severe disease.

"There’s no evidence that BA.3.2 is causing more severe disease or hospitalizations in countries where it’s more widespread," Dr. Adolfo García-Sastre, director of the global health and emerging pathogens institute at Mt. Sinai, told TODAY.com.

"It can still cause problems, of course, but it's not a more problematic strain that previous ones," says García-Sastre.

What are the symptoms of BA.3.2? Symptoms of BA.3.2 appear similar to those caused by other currently circulating Omicron subvariants. Common signs include:

Cough

Fever or chills

Sore throat

Congestion

Shortness of breath

Loss of smell or taste

Fatigue

Headache

Gastrointestinal symptoms

Also Read: What is the ‘Cicada’ COVID variant? Everything to know about the highly mutated strain spreading in the US

Spread in the United States As of February 2026, the CDC has confirmed BA.3.2 detections in the following 25 states:

California

Connecticut

Florida

Hawaii

Idaho

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Missouri

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Wyoming