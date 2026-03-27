What is the ‘Cicada’ COVID variant? Everything to know about the highly mutated strain spreading in the US

A new COVID-19 variant dubbed “Cicada” is drawing attention as cases begin to surface across multiple countries. Health officials say symptoms of the Cicada variant appear similar to other COVID-19 strains. (AFP)

Officially known as BA.3.2, the strain is being closely tracked by agencies including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) due to its unusually high number of mutations and potential to spread further.

What is the ‘Cicada’ variant? “Cicada” is the nickname for the BA.3.2 lineage of the virus that causes COVID-19. According to a CDC report, the variant has been under observation after a steady increase in detections across the US.

Experts say the nickname is because of how the variant remained largely “underground” for months before re-emerging, similar to cicada insects that stay dormant for years.

Dr. Robert H. Hopkins Jr. of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases told USA Today that BA.3.2 was first detected globally in November 2024 in South Africa, and later identified in a traveler entering the US in June 2025.

Also Read: 'Serious consequences': Putin likens disruptions from US-Iran war to COVID-19 pandemic

Why are experts concerned? The variant is described as “highly mutated,” with roughly 70-75 mutations that distinguish it from dominant recent strains linked to the JN.1 lineage, according to CDC data.

“Monitoring the spread of BA.3.2 provides valuable information about the potential for this new SARS-CoV-2 lineage to evade immunity,” the CDC noted in its report.

Because of these mutations, experts say existing vaccines may be less effective at preventing infection, although they are still expected to protect against severe illness. Hopkins added that while there is concern, it is “by no means certain” that Cicada will become dominant.

Where is it spreading? The CDC has detected BA.3.2 in wastewater samples across at least 25 US states, indicating a broad but still relatively low-level presence.

Separate tracking data from WastewaterSCAN (Stanford-led) suggests the variant made up about 3.7% of samples as of mid-March.

Globally, the variant has been reported in more than 20 countries, including Japan, Kenya, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. In some regions of Northern Europe, it has already accounted for up to 30% of sequenced cases, according to CDC estimates.

What are the symptoms? Health officials say symptoms of the Cicada variant appear similar to other COVID-19 strains. The CDC lists common signs such as:

Runny or stuffy nose

Headache and fatigue

Sore throat and cough

Sneezing

Changes in smell or taste Also Read: Covid-19: Here’s the list of top 10 countries with most number of virus related deaths

Some patients have also reported a severe sore throat, sometimes described as a “razorblade throat”, though experts say there is no evidence yet that Cicada causes more severe disease overall.

“I have not seen any data which indicates that Cicada is any more severe than other circulating variants,” Hopkins said.

What should you do if you test positive? Public health guidance remains unchanged. The CDC advises those who test positive to isolate, wear high-quality masks, and monitor symptoms.

Vaccination and booster doses continue to be recommended, particularly to reduce the risk of severe outcomes.

Experts also stress the importance of testing and ventilation, especially in areas where new variants are emerging.

While the Cicada variant is not yet dominant, its high mutation count and growing global footprint have placed it firmly on the radar of health agencies in 2026.

For now, officials say continued monitoring and basic precautions remain key as scientists assess whether BA.3.2 could drive future waves of infection.