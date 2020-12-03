Covid-19: Here’s the list of top 10 countries with most number of virus related deaths

world

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 22:13 IST

Amid positive reports about the safety and efficacy of vaccines developed by leading biotech firms, new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and related deaths continue to surge in several countries. The United States on Wednesday recorded over 3,100 Covid-19 deaths, the highest single-day spike till date, according to Johns Hopkins’ Coronavirus Resource Center. The United States has reported the highest number of deaths so far, followed by Brazil and India.

Here’s the list of top 10 countries with most number of Covid-19 deaths:

United States: It has recorded at least 273,590 deaths and nearly 14 million cases of coronavirus. The incoming Biden-Harris Administration has to face a major challenge to take control of the situation.

Brazil: The Latin American nation is at the second spot with over 174,515 deaths. The Brazilian president was heavily criticised for not taking the virus seriously.

India: It has recorded more than 138,000 Covid-19 deaths, with the national capital witnessing a huge spike.

Mexico: The US’ neighbouring country has recorded over 107,000 deaths so far.

United Kingdom: It has recorded at least 59,796 deaths as the country enters a tiered system.

Italy: The European nation is again witnessing a surge in Covid deaths. It has reported over 57,000 deaths so far.

France: Italy’s neighbour is also among the worst-hit countries in terms of Covid-19 deaths. It has recorded more than 52,800 deaths to date.

Iran: The Middle Eastern nation was already struggling to overcome US’ sanctions and the pandemic created a major crisis in the region. Iran has reported at least 49,348 deaths so far.

Spain: Another European nation in the list with more than 45,784 deaths.

Russia: It has reported over 41,000 Covid-19 deaths and remains immensely dependent on its vaccine, Sputnik V, to combat the disease.

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE are waiting for an emergency use authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after reporting a vaccine efficacy rate of 95 per cent. Though the UK’s health regulator has approved the use of Pfizer’s BNT162b2 vaccine, the government has to overcome logistical challenges to innoculate frontline workers and people at greater risk. Meanwhile, the threat of coronavirus continues to be a major concern for governments around the world as businesses reopen under strict guidelines.