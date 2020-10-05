Covid-19 vaccine: Finger-pointing will not save a single life, says WHO

world

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 17:17 IST

Addressing a special session of the executive board of World Health Organization, director general Tedros Adhanom said finger-pointing will not save a single life. “We are all in this together. History will not judge us kindly if we pour millions and millions of dollars as our domestic stimulus while the global community needs help,” Tedros said.

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who is also the executive board chairman of the World Health Organisation, has emphasised on the need of global collaboration to tide over the present pandemic situation. “Therapeutic, diagnostics & vaccines for whole world, only way out of this pandemic. Global collaboration is paramount,” Vardhan said.

Amid a new trend of vaccine nationalism, which is marked by countries rushing to make agreements with vaccine manufacturers for a specific number of vaccine doses once they are ready and proved to be effective, WHO has been emphasising on global solidarity. India and south Africa have urged World Trade Organisation to look into Intellectual Property Rights laws and patents so that they don’t become hindrance to an equal distribution of vaccines.