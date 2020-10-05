e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Covid-19 vaccine: Finger-pointing will not save a single life, says WHO

Covid-19 vaccine: Finger-pointing will not save a single life, says WHO

Global collaboration is paramount, said India’s health minister Harsh Vardhan, who is also the executive board chairman of the World Health Organisation.

world Updated: Oct 05, 2020 17:17 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.(REUTERS)
         

Addressing a special session of the executive board of World Health Organization, director general Tedros Adhanom said finger-pointing will not save a single life. “We are all in this together. History will not judge us kindly if we pour millions and millions of dollars as our domestic stimulus while the global community needs help,” Tedros said.

 

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who is also the executive board chairman of the World Health Organisation, has emphasised on the need of global collaboration to tide over the present pandemic situation. “Therapeutic, diagnostics & vaccines for whole world, only way out of this pandemic. Global collaboration is paramount,” Vardhan said.

Amid a new trend of vaccine nationalism, which is marked by countries rushing to make agreements with vaccine manufacturers for a specific number of vaccine doses once they are ready and proved to be effective, WHO has been emphasising on global solidarity. India and south Africa have urged World Trade Organisation to look into Intellectual Property Rights laws and patents so that they don’t become hindrance to an equal distribution of vaccines.

tags
top news
PM Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge. Military is also target
PM Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge. Military is also target
China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief
China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
3 win Nobel medicine award for Hepatitis C virus discovery
Covid-19 disrupting mental health services in most countries: WHO survey
Covid-19 disrupting mental health services in most countries: WHO survey
Rafale’s induction gives us edge to strike first: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
Rafale’s induction gives us edge to strike first: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
Ink thrown at AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Hathras
Ink thrown at AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Hathras
JEE Advance 2020: Results declared, what next
JEE Advance 2020: Results declared, what next
Watch: Anti-submarine weapon system ‘SMART’ successfully test-fired
Watch: Anti-submarine weapon system ‘SMART’ successfully test-fired
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In