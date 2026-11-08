Lahore, A historic gurdwara in Pakistan's Lahore reopened for religious worship on Sunday after remaining closed since the Partition of the subcontinent in 1947, ending a 79-year hiatus.

Historic Lahore gurdwara reopens for worship after 79 years

A ceremony marking the reopening of Gurdwara Chhevin Patshahi Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib followed Sikh religious traditions and was attended by members of the Sikh community.

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Located on Temple Road, the gurdwara is associated with Guru Hargobind Sahib's visit to Lahore.

Guru Hargobind , the sixth of the 10 Sikh Gurus, is revered as a warrior-saint who transformed the Sikh community to defend against religious oppression.

Minorities Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee president Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Evacuee Trust Property Board Secretary Nasir Mushtaq and other officials also attended the reopening ceremony on Sunday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Arora said the restoration of the historic shrine was complete, and it was now open for religious worship by the Sikh community.

He said more than 50 gurdwaras across Pakistan were undergoing renovation as part of efforts to preserve Sikh religious heritage and facilitate pilgrims.

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{{^usCountry}} Mushtaq said the restoration and reopening of the gurdwara aimed to provide better worship facilities to the Sikh community while preserving Lahore's historical and religious heritage for future generations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mushtaq said the restoration and reopening of the gurdwara aimed to provide better worship facilities to the Sikh community while preserving Lahore's historical and religious heritage for future generations. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Sikh historical accounts, Guru Hargobind Sahib accepted an invitation from the local Sikh congregation, or Sangat, and stayed in Lahore for three days at the residence of Bhai Jiwan, a devotee. Overwhelmed by the honour of hosting the Guru, Bhai Jiwan converted his house into a gurdwara.

The gurdwara is also associated with Bhai Bidhi Chand, a Sikh religious preacher and military commander, who stayed there during his two visits to Lahore to retrieve horses seized by the then Mughal governor. Devotees had brought the horses as offerings to Guru Hargobind Sahib.

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According to Sikh historical accounts, Bhai Bidhi Chand recovered the horses in separate missions, disguising himself as a grass seller and an astrologer. He then returned them to Guru Hargobind Sahib.

In 1915, the local Sikh congregation extended the gurdwara's hall. After allegations of misconduct against Mahant Hari Singh, the gurdwara's then caretaker, the Sangat took over its management in 1921 and formed a local committee.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee , an apex body responsible for managing historic Sikh gurdwaras, assumed administrative control of the shrine in 1927.

The Partition of the subcontinent in 1947 ended regular Sikh worship at the shrine. Sikh historical accounts also record that several members of the community were killed while defending the sanctity of the site during the violence surrounding Partition.

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The gurdwara had remained closed for religious worship since the Partition.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.