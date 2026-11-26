This is a story about a town in Nevada that was buried under Lake Mead for many years, but whose ruins are now visible as the lake level has receded. Known as St. Thomas, the ghost town was founded in 1865 by Mormon settlers, according to the National Park Service (NPS). It became submerged following the construction of the Hoover Dam on the Colorado River.

Once buried beneath Lake Mead, St. Thomas is visible again as the reservoir recedes. (Wikimedia Commons) more less

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According to the National Park Service (NPS) in its description of St. Thomas, the town flooded as the lake was being filled in the 1930s. The report states that in 1938, a resident of St. Thomas named Hugh Lord paddled out of his house after water had come up to his front door. The town was located approximately 60 feet underwater at the maximum level of the lake. The ruins have since become visible during times when the water levels of the lake have been reduced.

A town founded through agriculture and commerce

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St. Thomas was located near the junction of the Muddy and Virgin rivers, in an area that had been occupied by Ancestral Puebloan peoples and the Basket-Makers. The NPS says an Ancestral Puebloan settlement on the other side of the river was called the Lost City. In 1865, Mormons settled in St. Thomas, believing that it was located in the Utah or Arizona territories. After a boundary survey established that the settlement was in Nevada rather than Utah or Arizona, Nevada officials demanded five years of back taxes from the Mormon settlers, who refused to pay. The settlers subsequently abandoned the town in 1871.

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{{^usCountry}} The town was repopulated in the 1880s after settlers discovered that the soil was fertile and suitable for cultivation. Its population grew, and the town had schools, post offices, shops, churches, and garages. St. Thomas served as a point on the Arrowhead Trail that ran between Los Angeles and Salt Lake City. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The town was repopulated in the 1880s after settlers discovered that the soil was fertile and suitable for cultivation. Its population grew, and the town had schools, post offices, shops, churches, and garages. St. Thomas served as a point on the Arrowhead Trail that ran between Los Angeles and Salt Lake City. {{/usCountry}}

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According to a 2019 report in the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the town belonged to the Mormon Muddy Mission, whose main aim was growing cotton in the desert and establishing trade routes. The report states that the population increased fourfold to 170 during the first two decades of the 20th century. In addition, a railroad spur was constructed in the town. By the 1920s, the population had grown to around 500.

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President Calvin Coolidge approved the construction of the dam in 1928, and Lake Mead started filling up in 1935. To clear the way for the lake, the federal government offered residents compensation for their properties and relocation. However, many objected to the payments, and there were still people who stayed even when the water approached. Lord, who owned the garage, woke up on June 11, 1938, to find his bed surrounded by water. He packed his things, boarded a boat, and left after setting fire to his house rather than allowing it to be submerged.

Once home to around 500 people, St. Thomas had schools, shops, churches, and a stop on the Arrowhead Trail. The town was abandoned as Lake Mead rose after Hoover Dam’s construction. Today, visitors can explore its exposed ruins and a National Park Service interpretive trail.

Waterfall uncovers remnants

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Changes in Lake Mead's water level have uncovered the site several times. According to the NPS, there were gatherings at the site in 1945, 1963, and 2012. Those periods also allowed former residents and their relatives to return to the site. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the town became visible again in 2002 after being underwater for a long time. The report also mentions a gathering in 1965, placing the reunions in 1945, 1963, 1965, and 2012.

The exposed structures and artifacts consist of walls made of adobe bricks, a foundation, a cistern, glass fragments, and shells embedded in the sediment. The site also contains remnants of the Gentry family's 14-room hotel, general store, and post office. These structures and artifacts reveal the layout of the settlement, which housed several hundred people before the reservoir covered its buildings and roads.

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The 2019 Los Angeles Times article describes the interpretive trail created by the National Park Service in the area. The trail contains 14 exhibits with historical photographs and explanatory panels about the settlement's history. Visitors can see the ruins, including schoolhouse steps and a chimney. According to the article, the trail can be reached via a dirt access road that can be rough in places.

The NPS also describes how to visit the site in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. According to the NPS, the access road is three miles long and leads to the parking area, from where a dirt path leads to the settlement.

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Visitors can learn about Hoover Dam's construction, its impact on the Colorado River basin, and the displacement of St. Thomas. The ruins of St. Thomas have reemerged as Lake Mead's water level has fallen.