Hundreds of people rallied in Somaliland's capital Hargeisa on Wednesday, waving US and Somaliland flags, celebrating US President Donald Trump calling it "a totally different country".

Hundreds rally in Somaliland after Trump comments

The breakaway region of Somalia runs its own affairs, and is widely seen as more stable and democratic than the rest of the country, though it has so far only been recognised by Israel.

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However, during a rally in Ohio on Monday US President Donald Trump said Somaliland was "a totally different country" from Somalia.

Hargeisa welcomed the president's remarks, posting on X on Tuesday that they "underscore Somaliland's distinct identity and its separate political reality" and adding it remained "steadfast in its pursuit of international recognition".

"Donald Trump's statement marks the beginning of US recognition for Somaliland," said Ali Hashi, among those celebrating in Hargeisa's Kheyriyadda Square.

Videos and images shared on social media, which AFP could not independently verify, showed hundreds gathering.

Waving US and Somaliland flags some of which were emblazoned with Trump's face they shouted: "Victory to Somaliland" and "Long live America".

Another participant, Ilhaan Abdirahman, called it a "major development", similarly saying it could mean that "US will formally recognise Somaliland".

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{{^usCountry}} "We deserve recognition because we are distinct from Somalia in every respect," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We deserve recognition because we are distinct from Somalia in every respect," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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University student Mohamed Yasin, while not agreeing with everything Trump said at one point during his speech the president suggested changing the name from Somaliland still welcomed his comments.

"It feels as though Somaliland has already been recognised. It is a cause for celebration and a major victory for us," he said.

Somaliland enjoys a strategic position on the Gulf of Aden and has its own currency, passport and army, but has struggled to win international recognition.

The hope that others might follow Israel's lead including the United States, United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia has not come to fruition.

They see Somaliland's value as a strategic military and trade hub on the Gulf of Aden, close to Yemen, and as a haven of democracy in a volatile region.

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But secession remains controversial: strongly opposed by the African Union and other partners, who fear it could encourage breakaway movements elsewhere.

Mogadishu has not commented.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.