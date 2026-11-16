I Talked to Job Seekers in All 50 States. Here’s What It Takes to Get Hired Right Now.

American workers live in two parallel universes. Those with jobs are still getting raises and, while angst about job security persists, corporate layoffs are actually down from last year.

It’s an entirely different world for the white-collar workers exiled from this fortress. Whether cast out by a layoff or looking for that first job, people are looking longer and harder for work than they have in years, and it’s taking a toll those with steady paychecks rarely see.

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To better

Jack Weis underwent a two-year job search after earning a Ph.D. from Princeton University.

Here is what they told me about the reality of cracking today’s job market:

1. Mass-applying to jobs hardly ever works—but everyone is compelled to do it anyway.

Spray-and-pray applications are ineffective and clutter the field for everyone. So why do job seekers still do it? First, many states require people to apply for jobs to collect unemployment. Second, not applying is a sure way never to get hired. Third, job seekers want reassurance that they have done everything they can.

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Kaitlin Manion, 32, in Pittsburgh fruitlessly applied to hundreds of marketing jobs last year after a layoff. If she ran out of money without casting such a wide net, she reasoned, “I would have felt like I didn’t do enough.” (Manion said she was ultimately hired by someone who saw her open-to-work post on LinkedIn.)

2. It isn’t uncommon to spend thousands of dollars on the hunt.

A lot of people I interviewed hired career coaches, paid for LinkedIn Premium and subscribed to AI products to make their résumés sparkle. Then there are the hefty registration fees for networking events or conferences.

A cottage industry of helpers is pitching desperate job seekers even more expensive services. One company charged Josh Morgan, then 45, $10,000 for six months of meetings with career strategists, personalized recruiter sourcing and a bespoke website that advertised his professional strengths. (He did get hired.)

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Scammers are getting in on the action. They prey on LinkedIn users with “open to work” banners and charge a few hundred dollars to “review” résumés. (One job seeker I interviewed, 39-year-old Jay Jones, characterized this as a data-stealing ploy and has made it his mission to take down employment scammers.)

Jay Jones trolls LinkedIn for scam job posts.

3. M.B.A.s may not help without professional work experience.

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For recent graduates, going to business school is a tempting way to ride out a difficult job market and accumulate more credentials. But this can put grads in a deeper hole. They are overqualified for true entry-level positions, but underqualified for the big-money post-M.B.A. jobs for which employers expect years of experience. (Many have also taken on more debt.)

Even at top-tier M.B.A. programs, graduates with one or two years between college and grad school found jobs at lower rates than those with a longer interval, according to Live Data Technologies, which tracked graduates’ employment six months after business school.

Rocco Panangadan got an accelerated M.B.A. right after earning his bachelor’s. He said employers didn’t value his degree with the same weight as other M.B.A.s because his résumé was thinner, and peers with more experience seemed to have an easier time finding jobs.

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After looking for work for five months, he enrolled in law school with a hefty scholarship.

4. If a contact says, ‘Stay in touch,’ do it.

A saleswoman contacted Toni Lamb last year to pitch to her team, not realizing Lamb had just been told she was being laid off from her talent-development job. Lamb, 46, said yes to the meeting anyway.

They hit it off and spoke regularly. A few months later, the woman called to say a client was hiring for someone with Lamb’s professional background. Lamb, who lives near Greensboro, N.C., landed the job.

5. Don’t write off opportunities out of sync with your degree or skills.

Teresa Wisner, 35, started a job fundraising for a nonprofit this year after a two-year search. The role didn’t require her master’s degree in public policy but checked many other boxes—like hitting her salary goal and being in tune with her values. “You have to make a list of your nonnegotiables and understand some areas are going to be places you may have to fudge,” said Wisner, who lives in Seattle.

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For some, those jobs were entry points to better opportunities. Rachel Juvenary, 24, worked the night shift as a corporate security officer while studying at the University of Iowa. She heard employees were promoted from within, so she offered to pick up shifts after graduation, too.

In the spring, a recruiting job there opened. She’d be hiring security officers, and working as one gave her an edge, she said. She got the job and now lives in Austin, Texas. “I’m glad I pushed through,” she said.

6. Try the 80-20 rule.

Andy Chan, Wake Forest University’s vice president for career development, advises students to spend 20% of their time researching companies and submitting applications, and 80% deepening connections via informational interviews and in-person meetings. Job seekers who committed most of their time to cultivating contacts agreed with the approach.

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Over a year into her own search, Mary Castaneda, 61, met someone at her local Rotary Club in Chatham, Va., who offered her part-time work. Separately, an ex-colleague who knew she was still looking asked her if she was interested in a full-time contract.

“It fell out of the sky,” said Castaneda, who accepted.

7. Don’t count on freelance work to fill the gap between jobs.

AI is performing work that companies used to hire freelancers for, and that’s hitting white-collar contract workers especially hard.

From 2016 to 2024, freelance writing was 60-year-old Mary Thibodeau’s main source of income. In 2025, she made all of $1,000 from it—and zero this year, said Thibodeau, in Ellsworth, Maine, who specialized in technical writing and white papers. Many of her long-term clients have turned to Claude.

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It isn’t just writing: Al Lloyd, 29, near Jackson, Tenn., said his work marketing events has also dried up, especially over the last eight months.

8. Ageism remains extremely difficult to overcome.

Robin Myers, 51, has struggled to find a full-time job for two years after taking a professional break to raise her children. Would-be employers have told her they want someone who can “speak to our audience.” That is despite the fact that Myers has teenagers and volunteers with youth at her church.

“Ageism is a real thing,” she said, and having too much experience can be seen as a deficit. She now spends most of her time networking instead of cold-applying.

Other strategies that paid off for older job seekers: crashing industry cocktail parties to network, moving to part-time work and directly emailing managers or professional contacts.

9. Acting fast pays off.

A friend told Roswell Miller, now 24, that his company reviewed applications in the order they came in. So get your résumé in ASAP, he told him. Miller did, and after a two year, off-and-on job search, he now works there as a business analyst in McLean, Va.

I wondered whether this held true more broadly and asked the hiring platform Greenhouse. Applicants in the first 10% to apply were nearly twice as likely to get interviews as everyone else, according to a review of about 107,000 job postings.

10. Check in on people who are out of work. Long searches are scarring.

After being out of work for a couple of months, Joshua Adams said his friends noticed he wasn’t cracking jokes. Now, even after getting a new job as a GIS technician, “there is a scar there of what was left behind,” the 50-year-old in Columbia, Mo., said.

Vanessa Correa, 42, said she noticed how former colleagues were reluctant to contact her after her layoff. She suspects it was a mix of survivors’ guilt and fear of contagion. “Nobody wants to touch you,” said Correa, who now works in Philadelphia. “I wish people understood that anything is better than silence.”

Write to Lindsay Ellis at lindsay.ellis@wsj.com