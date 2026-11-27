I am 55, which means I’m less than a decade from official retirement. I should be passing on my career knowledge, replacing my team with AI, and picking an orthopedist for my future pickleball injuries. America, however, is telling me otherwise. While our culture is so youth-obsessed it prints menus in eight-point sans serif, Americans

I should not be writing here. This space should be used by a young person to inform us about meme-coin-maxxing or AI throuples or NeeDohs.

I should not be writing here. This space should be used by a young person to inform us about meme-coin-maxxing or AI throuples or NeeDohs.

PREMIUM I Tried to Figure Out the Right Age to Retire. Now I Have to Work Forever. more less

I am 55, which means I’m less than a decade from official retirement. I should be passing on my career knowledge, replacing my team with AI, and picking an orthopedist for my future pickleball injuries. America, however, is telling me otherwise. While our culture is so youth-obsessed it prints menus in eight-point sans serif, Americans keep hiring super-old people. The new speaker of the Texas House will likely be 87-year-old Senfronia Thompson. That’s pretty old for someone to get a new job that isn’t ghost.

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Yes, voters hired James Talarico, 37, and Abdul El-Sayed, 42, as senators. But they also re-elected Idaho senator Jim Risch, who is 83 and serves on the narcotics caucus with six other senators, including 93-year-old Chuck Grassley and 80-year-old Richard Blumenthal, all of whom are determined to eliminate the scourge of jazz cigarettes. Only three people under 30 were elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, while eight octogenarians were. This is not a group physically prepared for another Jan. 6. And I’m not talking about an insurrection. I just mean living until Jan. 6.

Society has not thought deeply about when people should retire. Luckily, I have. That’s because I retired seven years ago, although I wasn’t aware of it at the time. I was a magazine writer, so technically it was my industry that retired. I also wrote network sitcoms. I have not been smart about picking growth fields. That’s why I’m learning computer programming.

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At what age, though, can I officially tell people I’ve retired? It used to be so simple. You hit an age, and your company kicked you out and gave you a gold watch, which was actually a pretty cruel gift for someone who no longer has to be anywhere at a specific time.

I asked Laura L. Carstensen, a psychology professor who runs the Stanford Center on Longevity, what the perfect age is to retire. She told me that my question is stupid, which made me, as a journalist, think I should definitely retire.

The problem, she explained, is that age is a useless marker for capabilities in the elderly. “You can imagine two 80-year-olds, and one could be a Supreme Court justice, and one could be a demented nursing home patient. But if I presented two six-month-olds, you could say they’re pretty similar,” she said. This seemed horrifyingly baby-ist. Some six-month-olds can crawl, some can sleep through the night and some were my son. Still, she’s right about old people. “I’d be very happy to sit down and get financial advice from Warren Buffett, especially compared with a 30-year-old,” she said.

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Carstensen, 72, spoke to me while hosting members of a conference for a new AI longevity service that she serves as board co-chair of and while making a mushroom bourguignon. As for when I should retire, she suggested “never.”

“If you’re going to do freelance writing, you’re going to need to work for a long, long time. I’m sorry, honey,” she said. But then she said that was a good thing. For everyone. Not only does a 30-year retirement reduce our cognitive, emotional and economic situations, but it’s awful for society. She’s for raising the age for Social Security and means-testing it. “My husband is working, and he’s a couple of years older, and we’re collecting $100,000 a year in Social Security. That’s crazy. There’s no other country in the world that’s paying people who are financially secure $100K because of their age. That’s discriminating against younger people.”

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Economist Alicia Munnell, who served as Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Economic Policy under Bill Clinton and founded the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College, cringed at the mass protests against raising the retirement age in France. “I do not understand it. It costs them so much to support people at such an early retirement age,” she says. Munnell retired two years ago, at 82. Which she regrets. “I feel like I have as much energy and enthusiasm and eagerness to figure things out,” she says. So I’m going to take their advice and unretire.

Retiring isn’t cool. The most powerful people in our country don’t want to do it. In 1999, the AARP changed its official name from the American Association of Retired Persons to an acronym that doesn’t stand for anything, which means retiring is as repulsive to people as deep-frying chicken. When former AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins was asked for her advice about retirement, she said, “My first piece of advice is: Don’t retire.” That’s like the NRA telling everyone to buy bows and arrows.

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Munnell helped re-elect her senator, Ed Markey, 80. “I do want to see young people come through,” she said. Next election. Apparently 86 is the perfect age to retire.