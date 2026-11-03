‘If our people vote, we win in a landslide’: Trump's message to Republicans ahead of US midterms

Washington DC [US], November 3 (ANI): With polls indicating a substantial Democratic lead in the generic congressional ballot and Democratic candidates ahead in major US Senate races, US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) urged Republicans to turn out in large numbers in Tuesday's midterm elections, warning that his administration's achievements could be reversed if voters fail to support the party.

Donald Trump appealed to Republican voters to treat the midterms as a referendum on his presidency and the policies introduced during his second term. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/File Photo (REUTERS)

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Also read: US midterm elections 2026 LIVE: Trump urges Republicans to vote in US midterms, says party will win ‘in a landslide’

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Speaking to Fox News ahead of November 3 elections, Trump appealed to Republican voters to treat the midterms as a referendum on his presidency and the policies introduced during his second term.

Deep Dive Why did Trump urge Republicans to turn out for the 2026 midterm elections? Trump said the midterms should be treated as a referendum on his presidency and warned that his administration’s achievements, including tax provisions, could be reversed if Republicans did not vote. He argued that strong Republican turnout could deliver a landslide victory. What could change if Democrats win control of Congress in the midterms? The election will determine which party controls the House and Senate for the next two years, shaping the legislative agenda. Democrats need a net gain of three House seats and four Senate seats to secure majorities. How are Indian-American voters planning to vote in the 2026 midterms? A Carnegie Endowment and YouGov poll found that 62% of Indian-American respondents planned to vote for Democratic House candidates, compared with 19% for Republicans. In Senate races, Democrats led 63% to 21% among respondents in states holding elections.

"I'm just asking everybody to pretend that I'm on the ballot, and in a way I am, because no tax on tips, no tax on Social Security for our great seniors, no tax on overtime—all the things that we've done, everything gets erased. The estate tax is gone for the farmers and for the small businesses," Trump said.

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{{^usCountry}} "So many things we've done, all of that's going to be wiped out. We have the hottest country anywhere in the world. They got to get out. Pretend I'm on the ballot, do whatever you want, but we have to vote. If our people vote, we win in a landslide," he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "So many things we've done, all of that's going to be wiped out. We have the hottest country anywhere in the world. They got to get out. Pretend I'm on the ballot, do whatever you want, but we have to vote. If our people vote, we win in a landslide," he added. {{/usCountry}}

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His appeal comes as an Atlas poll indicates a 14-percentage-point advantage for Democrats in the generic congressional ballot for the 2026 US midterm elections.

According to the survey, Democratic candidates received 55.5 per cent support, compared with 41.4 per cent for Republican candidates.

The poll also showed Trump's net approval rating at minus 18 percentage points, with 40.3 per cent approving of his performance and 58.6 per cent disapproving.

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In the US Senate races surveyed by Atlas, Democratic candidates were leading in 10 major contests, with margins ranging from 2.4 percentage points in Minnesota to 14.9 percentage points in North Carolina.

In North Carolina, Democrat Cooper led by 14.9 percentage points, followed by Jackson in Maine with a 9.1-point lead, Pappas in New Hampshire with 8.1 points, and Sherrod Brown in Ohio with 7.5 points.

Democratic candidates also held leads in Michigan, Kansas, Texas, Alaska, Iowa and Minnesota, according to the survey, with Kanas and Texas being traditional red states.

The developments come as the White House released a list of 127 promises it says Trump has fulfilled during his second term, presenting the document as a record of the administration's achievements on the final day of campaigning.

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The document, titled "President Trump's Second Term: Promises Made, Promises Kept, Results Delivered", was released on Monday and covers areas including border security, immigration, the economy, trade, energy, national security, technology and foreign policy.

On trade, the White House said Trump had secured "new and improved trade agreements" with major US trading partners, including India, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Japan, China, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Cambodia.

It said the countries covered by these agreements account for more than half of global GDP, adding that Trump had used tariffs as leverage to secure better terms for American workers, farmers and manufacturers.

However, India and the US had announced a framework for an interim trade agreement in February through a joint statement, with both sides agreeing to work towards finalising the interim agreement and a broader bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

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The statement issued by Ministry of Commerce and Industry said, "The United States of America (United States) and India are pleased to announce that they have reached a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade (Interim Agreement)."

"The United States and India will promptly implement this framework and work towards finalising the Interim Agreement with a view to concluding a mutually beneficial BTA consistent with the roadmap agreed in the Terms of Reference," it further stated.

India also figures in the White House document's foreign policy section, where the administration credited Trump with achieving peace in eight conflicts, including between India and Pakistan, Israel and Iran, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and Israel and Hamas.

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However, India has consistently rejected claims of third-party mediation in securing the cessation of hostilities with Pakistan following Operation Sindoor in May 2025.

New Delhi has maintained that the understanding to halt military action was reached after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart and that no third party was involved.

The White House document also said the administration was pushing for trilateral talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war as part of Trump's diplomatic efforts.

On immigration and border security, the administration cited the deployment of military personnel to the US-Mexico border, the resumption of construction of the border wall and the reinstatement of the "Remain in Mexico" policy.

On the economy, the document highlighted the Working Families Tax Cuts, including provisions described by the administration as "No Tax on Tips" and "No Tax on Overtime". It said more than 53 million taxpayers claimed at least one of the new tax deductions during the first filing season, while the average tax refund exceeded USD 3,400.

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The list also covers measures on law enforcement, government spending, cryptocurrency, and energy policy.

The US midterm elections are scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 3 (local time), with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate up for election.

The elections will determine which party controls both chambers of Congress for the next two years, shaping the legislative agenda of Trump's administration.

Also read: Indian-Americans overwhelmingly back Democrats over Trump's Republicans in midterms, poll shows

Democrats need a net gain of three seats in the House and four seats in the Senate to secure majorities in the respective chambers.

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The elections are also being viewed as a major political test for Trump's presidency, as voters decide the balance of power in Congress midway through his four-year term. (ANI)