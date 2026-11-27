House Oversight Chairman James Comer has predicted that an indictment is coming for Representative Ilhan Omar. A Minnesota Democrat, is under a growing federal investigation. She has not been charged with a crime and has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

James Comer predicts an indictment for Ilhan Omar as a federal investigation continues. (File Photo/AP) more less

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"I think an indictment's coming," Comer said during an appearance on Newsmax's Finnerty.

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“They've got her on two fronts. First of all, the immigration fraud. That's something that the Department of Justice and Homeland Security have been working together on,” he said.

Comer said the second part of the investigation concerns alleged welfare fraud. He said the House Oversight Committee had looked into the matter, but House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries objected, saying it should be handled by the House Ethics Committee.

Comer also said Omar should leave her committee assignments while the investigation continues. He pointed to former New York Congressman George Santos, who stepped down from his committee roles before he was expelled from Congress.

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What we know about the investigation

{{^usCountry}} According to the Daily Mail, a federal grand jury has been formed in Washington, DC, to review evidence collected by prosecutors in Washington and Minnesota. Reports say it is examining possible immigration fraud involving Omar or members of her family. It is not clear what charges prosecutors may bring or when the grand jury may reach a decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Daily Mail, a federal grand jury has been formed in Washington, DC, to review evidence collected by prosecutors in Washington and Minnesota. Reports say it is examining possible immigration fraud involving Omar or members of her family. It is not clear what charges prosecutors may bring or when the grand jury may reach a decision. {{/usCountry}}

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The investigation grew after federal agents searched Omar’s Washington home on October 12. Newly unsealed court records show that investigators are examining possible offences dating back decades. However, the heavily redacted records do not show that Omar committed a crime.

The search also raised questions because Omar is a sitting member of Congress. A federal judge ordered safeguards to protect materials that may be covered by congressional privilege, according to the Daily Mail. Investigators are also reportedly reviewing Omar’s immigration documents and financial records involving her and her husband, Tim Mynett.

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The probe has also put focus on Omar's past marriages, including her 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi. As per Daily Mail, conservative critics have long claimed that Elmi was Omar's brother and that the marriage was used to help him get immigration benefits. However, Omar has denied the claims and called them a conspiracy theory. Omar has accused Republicans of using the probe to target her politically.