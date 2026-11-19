Barbra Streisand's 24-acre Malibu property was more than just her house. By the time Streisand donated the land to the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy in November 1993, she wanted to use it for conservation. The Ramirez Canyon land, worth $15 million, included five structures. Officials planned to use the property as an environmental research facility and a retreat for researchers in conservation and natural resource management. This was later outlined in the California Coastal Commission’s 2010 Staff Report and Recommendation Regarding City of Malibu Local Coastal Program Amendment No. MAL-MAJ-2-09-A.

Barbra Streisand donated her 24-acre Ramirez Canyon estate to the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy in 1993, intending it to become a conservation research and retreat center. (REUTERS)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Streisand had owned the property since the 1960s, according to the Los Angeles Times. After the property had been on the market for several years, she decided to donate it rather than continue trying to sell it. This act provided the conservancy with a substantial property in the Santa Monica Mountains, and the future of the estate became part of the broader conservation strategy in the area.

Malibu estate to be used as research retreat

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

The Coastal Commission's report refers to the Memorandum of Understanding between Streisand and the conservancy. The estate was defined as a retreat and research facility for advanced academic and applied research on conservation and natural ecosystem management. The idea was to assemble scientists to study environmental issues and create solutions for natural resource management.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A November 18, 1993, report in The Los Angeles Times described the property as having five structures with about 17,000 square feet of space inside. These structures were built around a large quadrangle surrounded by trees. According to Joseph T. Edmiston, who at the time was the executive director of the conservancy, the complex would be used to build a Streisand Center for Conservancy Studies and a scholars-in-residence program. In addition, there were some plans to open up part of the area to the general public and connect the property to the Santa Monica Mountains trail system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A November 18, 1993, report in The Los Angeles Times described the property as having five structures with about 17,000 square feet of space inside. These structures were built around a large quadrangle surrounded by trees. According to Joseph T. Edmiston, who at the time was the executive director of the conservancy, the complex would be used to build a Streisand Center for Conservancy Studies and a scholars-in-residence program. In addition, there were some plans to open up part of the area to the general public and connect the property to the Santa Monica Mountains trail system. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A day earlier, a United Press International report published on November 17, 1993, said the conservancy expected to take control on December 1. The proposed research facility was to be designed under Streisand's direction. The report also noted that she had been contemplating donating to environmental research and chose the conservancy after reviewing local environmental organizations. Her involvement, therefore, was part of the proposed research initiative from the outset, although she had previously attempted to sell the estate.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Streisand’s 1993 donation envisioned a research and retreat center focused on conservation and natural resource management. By 2010, agencies sought approval for activities including events, tours, and public access.

Issues in subsequent proposals concerning the use of the estate

The 2010 Coastal Commission report describes a later stage in the property's history. Both the conservancy and the Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority applied for the approval of a public works program for parks and access in Malibu. Their proposals included administrative facilities, outreach, events, gatherings, tours, and workshops in Ramirez Canyon. This raised questions about how the agencies planned to use the estate.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Ramirez Canyon Preservation Fund argued that the proposed activities went beyond the research and retreat purposes outlined in the original memorandum of understanding between Streisand and the conservancy. The organization also objected to potential traffic, accessibility constraints, and the effects of increased activity on neighboring communities.

The report also describes the environmental and physical characteristics of the property. Ramirez Canyon is accessible only by a winding, narrow road, and the location falls within an Environmentally Sensitive Habitat Area under the City of Malibu Local Coastal Program. The area consists of coastal sage scrub and chaparral. Fire hazards and emergency access concerns are also mentioned in an October 12 addendum to the staff report.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 2010 document does not establish that the research facility mentioned in the 1993 document was constructed as originally planned. Instead, it describes a later controversy regarding the use of the donated estate, including landscape conservation, public access, and the interests of the local community. Streisand had originally donated the property to the Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy with the stated aim of turning her Malibu estate into an environmental research and study center.