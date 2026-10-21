Garry Shandling spent much of his career entertaining audiences, but his own experiences with illness also shaped his legacy. In February 2019, UCLA announced that the comedian’s will had left $15.2 million to the David Geffen School of Medicine to support medical research. The bequest established four funds covering three specialized fields and broader medical research.

Personal involvement in medical research

The comedian’s estate left $15.2 million to UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine, creating four funds for endocrine surgery, infectious diseases, pancreatic diseases and broader medical research. The gift reflected Shandling’s experience with hyperparathyroidism and was also honored with a learning studio named after him. (Wikimedia Commons)

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Shandling’s interest in endocrine health was connected to his treatment for hyperparathyroidism at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. The condition occurs when the parathyroid glands produce too much parathyroid hormone, which can cause calcium levels in the blood to rise. His experience gave him a direct understanding of the challenges faced by patients dealing with endocrine disorders.

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UCLA reported that Shandling appreciated the doctors who treated him and was concerned about others living with similar conditions. His experience helped shape the focus of part of his bequest, extending support to research that could benefit patients facing comparable health problems.

Dr. Michael Yeh, chief of UCLA’s section of endocrine surgery, and Dr. Howard Reber, a distinguished professor of surgery, remembered Shandling for his intelligence, quick wit and concern for others. Their recollections highlighted a side of the entertainer that extended beyond his television career and reflected his interest in people coping with serious illnesses.

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{{^usCountry}} Shandling died in March 2016, nearly three years before UCLA announced the bequest. His estate directed the gift toward several areas of medicine rather than limiting it to the specialty associated with his own treatment. The resulting funds reflected both his connection to endocrine care and a broader commitment to medical research. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shandling died in March 2016, nearly three years before UCLA announced the bequest. His estate directed the gift toward several areas of medicine rather than limiting it to the specialty associated with his own treatment. The resulting funds reflected both his connection to endocrine care and a broader commitment to medical research. {{/usCountry}}

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Garry Shandling’s estate gave $15.2 million to UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.

Four funds and an enduring campus tribute

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UCLA allocated the $15.2 million bequest among four named funds. Three supported specific research areas: the Garry Shandling Endocrine Surgery Research Fund, the Garry Shandling Infectious Diseases Innovation Fund and the Garry Shandling Pancreatic Diseases Fund. These funds benefited UCLA’s Division of Endocrinology, Diabetes and Hypertension, Division of Infectious Diseases, and Agi Hirshberg Center for Pancreatic Diseases, respectively.

The fourth fund, the Garry Shandling Medical Research Fund, supported research across a wider range of medical fields under the direction of the dean of the David Geffen School of Medicine. Together, the four funds gave the university designated support for three specialties while allowing the medical school to direct additional resources toward broader research priorities.

The bequest also prompted a campus tribute. UCLA named a 6,400-square-foot multipurpose space in Geffen Hall, the medical school’s education building, the Garry Shandling Learning Studio. The designation recognized Shandling in a setting devoted to medical education, complementing the research support established through his estate.

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UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said the gift reflected Shandling’s belief in the potential of medical research. John Mazziotta, then vice chancellor for UCLA Health Sciences and CEO of UCLA Health, highlighted the importance of philanthropic contributions to efforts to detect, treat and prevent disease. Their remarks placed the bequest within the university’s wider commitment to improving medical knowledge and patient care.

The donation also formed part of UCLA’s $4.2 billion Centennial Campaign, which was scheduled to conclude in December 2019, the university’s centennial year. Although the bequest contributed to this broader fundraising effort, its four named funds preserved a specific connection to Shandling’s interests and the medical specialties identified in the gift.

Shandling’s television career included “It’s Garry Shandling’s Show” and “The Larry Sanders Show,” both of which established his reputation as a distinctive voice in comedy. Through his estate, he also left a legacy at UCLA, where the bequest supported medical research, and the university honored his name in its learning environment.