Priests and parishioners in Pope Leo XIV's hometown of Chicago expressed shock, support and hope Wednesday after doctors discovered that a nodule removed from his lung was cancerous.

In Chicago, pope's hometown, Catholics express shock and support

"It was a shock to everyone. I have to say my husband passed away from cancer, so I know that feeling," said Gail Spreen after coming out of a service at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago.

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"He is a strong person, and he has so many people that are behind him and are praying for him," she said. "So we totally believe he'll be okay."

Deep Dive How is Pope Leo XIV recovering after lung cancer surgery? After surgery, Pope Leo was walking, eating and celebrating Mass in the hospital. Doctors said his tests showed normal progress, though his recovery was still ongoing. What type of lung cancer was Pope Leo diagnosed with, and has it spread? He was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, and surgeons removed the lower lobe of his right lung. The Vatican had not disclosed whether tests showed that the cancer had spread. How have Catholics in Chicago reacted to Pope Leo's cancer diagnosis? Chicago priests and parishioners expressed shock and concern, while offering prayers and support. Some lit candles or prayed at Mass, and many said they were hopeful about his recovery.

Part of Pope Leo's right lung was removed in Tuesday's operation and the world's 1.4 billion Catholics were awaiting the results of a biopsy to determine if the cancer has spread.

Born Robert Francis Prevost on Chicago's South Side in 1955, the 71-year-old pontiff is the first American-born pope and has been warmly embraced by US Catholics since he was elected last May.

He retains strong ties to Chicago and is a lifelong fan of the Chicago White Sox baseball team, whose stadium is on the South Side of the city.

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{{^usCountry}} Father Louis Cameli, a priest at Holy Name Cathedral, said the news was "not just a medical event" but a "spiritual summons" to trust God. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Father Louis Cameli, a priest at Holy Name Cathedral, said the news was "not just a medical event" but a "spiritual summons" to trust God. {{/usCountry}}

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"Of course there's great concern and a certain kind of sadness, but at the same time, this has really, I think, provoked people to pray, reaffirm their trust in God, and put him in God's hands," Cameli said.

Standing outside the cathedral, Thomas Abood called the news "really difficult to take" after Pope Leo had brought a "new breath of hope."

The pope was walking and eating Wednesday after the operation, and post-surgery tests showed his progress was normal, his doctors said.

Father Mark Mannion said he's seen an influx of people coming into St. Mary of the Angels Catholic Church since the news broke.

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"Everybody's been coming in. They might light a candle for him, pray for him at Mass," he said.

"We love him and we're praying for him and we're very optimistic," Mannion said.

"You know, like I said in my homily the other day, he's from the South Side, so he's tough... and I think he'll roll forward."

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