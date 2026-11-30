Johannesburg, India and African countries can cooperate in areas such as food security, oil refining and fertiliser supply for mutual benefit, Indian High Commissioner to South Africa and Lesotho Prabhat Kumar has said.

India, Africa can cooperate in food security, oil refining, fertiliser supply: Envoy more less

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Kumar made the remarks while delivering the inaugural address at the two-day Cape Town Conversation, organised jointly by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation and the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation from November 23-24.

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The second edition of the event was attended by delegates from more than 50 countries, including former Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Anand Sharma and UN Resident Coordinator in South Africa Nelson Muffuh, among others.

Kumar said discussions on developments affecting India and Africa and ways to strengthen their relationship were particularly important, in line with this year's theme, 'Shaping Shared Futures in a Transforming World'.

He said India and Africa had several complementarities and identified fertiliser supply as one of the areas for cooperation to strengthen food security.

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{{^usCountry}} "Countries such as Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Togo and Tunisia have been sources of phosphatic fertiliser. If we can further strengthen this through an India-Africa fertiliser security partnership, it would mean further development of fertiliser resources in the continent, including value addition in the continent itself," Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Countries such as Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, Togo and Tunisia have been sources of phosphatic fertiliser. If we can further strengthen this through an India-Africa fertiliser security partnership, it would mean further development of fertiliser resources in the continent, including value addition in the continent itself," Kumar said. {{/usCountry}}

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He said fertiliser security was closely linked to food security, adding that Africa supplied pulses, edible oil, cashew nuts and cocoa to India, while India exported rice, wheat, sugar and maize to the continent.

Kumar said Africa's large availability of arable land could help strengthen food security in both regions if agricultural productivity improved, with India contributing its expertise.

He called for greater cooperation in agriculture to address the impact of climate change, including unpredictable rainfall and drought.

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"Like in India, Africa could also develop storage and buffer stocks," he suggested, adding that the two sides could support each other in the event of climate-related shortages.

Kumar also called for stronger cooperation in the oil and gas sector, saying African oil-producing countries could enter into long-term crude supply agreements with India and receive refined petroleum products in return.

"As India has emerged as a refining hub, countries of Africa which are rich in oil could enter into long-term supply agreements for supply of crude oil and in turn receive refined products from India," he said.

"India can also help Africa in establishing a natural gas infrastructure including LNG terminals and pipelines," the envoy added.

On trade ties, Kumar said the first round of negotiations on the long-pending India-Southern African Customs Union Preferential Trade Agreement would begin next month.

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SACU comprises South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Eswatini. India and the bloc formally revived negotiations after a 16-year hiatus by signing the Terms of Reference in New Delhi on August 12.

"Both sides are committed to conclude the agreement quickly. This PTA could become a template for agreements with other economic groupings of Africa," Kumar said.

He said 2027 would mark the 30th anniversary of the Red Fort Declaration, which established India and South Africa as strategic partners in 1997.

Both sides were committed to commemorating the occasion through a series of joint events, he said.

On Indian investments in South Africa, Kumar referred to Indian multinational company Vedanta's recent inauguration of its second zinc plant at Gamsberg.

He also mentioned investments by Solar Industries, Varun Beverages and Hetero in South African companies, and said Motherson had announced plans to expand its capacity in the country.

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Indian companies have also been shortlisted for projects in power transmission, locomotives and wagons, he said.

South African companies, including Naspers and Sanlam, have also increased their investments in India, Kumar said, adding that these developments augured well for bilateral relations.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.